Gallery: Kuku Klubi moves to new home

A Tallinn club which might inevitably attract adjectives such as 'iconic', 'legendary' or 'storied', in any case has moved to new premises, a relocation which was marked by a send-off party and procession last Friday evening.

The Kuku Klubi, founded nearly 90 years ago, had long been located on Vabaduse väljak, in the Tallinn Kunstihoone (art building) and was a noted gathering spot for bohemian types and their friends, as well as an occasional expat taking advantage of its relatively reasonable entry price, while avoiding the lack of atmosphere that might be found in other nightclubs in the vicinity.

After speeches and music at the former location, a procession wended its way (see gallery) to the club's new location, the KuKu Kultuuritorn, where an exhibition from artist Endel Saarepuu awaited.

In fact, the move may well be temporary as the long-running location is being refurbished.

The club's website (in Estonian) is here.

