Vikerraadio ranked Estonia's most popular radio station

ERR's Vikerraadio is the most listened to radio station in Estonia on a daily, weekly as well as monthly basis, according to the results of a recent radio listener survey conducted by pollster Kantar Emor.

The results of Kantar Emor's latest radio listener survey revealed that Vikerradio has 122,000 daily listeners, followed by Radio Elmar and Sky Plus with 82,000 and 74,000 daily listeners, respectively.

For the first time since the current survey method was introduced in 2018, Vikerraadio also ranked most popular radio station in Estonia both by week and by month as well.

Vikerraadio has a weekly audience of 230,000 listeners, followed by Sky Plus with a weekly 212,000 and Radio Elmar with a weekly 186,000 listeners. Sky Plus, Star FM and Vikerraadio have the most monthly listeners.

Of the country's Russian-language radio stations, ERR's Raadio 4 has the largest daily audience, followed by Narodnoye Radio and Russkoye Radio.

The survey also showed that the public broadcaster's other radio stations are doing well as well: according to the poll, Raadio 2, Klassikaraadio, Raadio Tallinn's daily audiences have all grown.

The most recognizable radio station in Estonia is Sky Plus, followed by Vikerraadio, Raadio Kuku and Raadio Elmar.

Listeners in Estonia spend an average of just under four hours a day listening to radio stations, online music and recorded music, down 18 minutes compared with last year's poll.

