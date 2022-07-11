Vikerraadio ranked Estonia's most popular radio station

News
ERR Vikerraadio studio.
ERR Vikerraadio studio. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

ERR's Vikerraadio is the most listened to radio station in Estonia on a daily, weekly as well as monthly basis, according to the results of a recent radio listener survey conducted by pollster Kantar Emor.

The results of Kantar Emor's latest radio listener survey revealed that Vikerradio has 122,000 daily listeners, followed by Radio Elmar and Sky Plus with 82,000 and 74,000 daily listeners, respectively.

For the first time since the current survey method was introduced in 2018, Vikerraadio also ranked most popular radio station in Estonia both by week and by month as well.

Vikerraadio has a weekly audience of 230,000 listeners, followed by Sky Plus with a weekly 212,000 and Radio Elmar with a weekly 186,000 listeners. Sky Plus, Star FM and Vikerraadio have the most monthly listeners.

Of the country's Russian-language radio stations, ERR's Raadio 4 has the largest daily audience, followed by Narodnoye Radio and Russkoye Radio.

The survey also showed that the public broadcaster's other radio stations are doing well as well: according to the poll, Raadio 2, Klassikaraadio, Raadio Tallinn's daily audiences have all grown.

The most recognizable radio station in Estonia is Sky Plus, followed by Vikerraadio, Raadio Kuku and Raadio Elmar.

Listeners in Estonia spend an average of just under four hours a day listening to radio stations, online music and recorded music, down 18 minutes compared with last year's poll.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

16:10

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

15:46

Vikerraadio ranked Estonia's most popular radio station

15:19

Tallinn launches support measure for live music venues

14:23

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

12:55

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

12:35

Estonian swimmer Jefimova wins three golds at European Junior Championships

12:12

Reform Party's Q2 revenue mainly from state support, donations to Center up Updated

11:49

EU funding for Ukraine war refugees in Estonia remains marginal

11:04

Kontaveit back to second in latest WTA rankings

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

07.07

Bolt posts €547.2 million losses for 2021

12:55

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

09.07

Gallery: American F-35 fighter jets arrive at Estonia's Ämari Air Base

09.07

Education ministry plans to end Tallinn Russian schools' pilot project

08.07

Reform, SDE, Isamaa strike coalition agreement

09.07

Kallas: If no one is completely satisfied, it is a good agreement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: