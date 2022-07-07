No deal after overnight coalition talks, signs of hope for breakthrough

News
{{1657172520000 | amCalendar}}
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Coalition talks between the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE), now in their fourth week, are no nearer to a deal despite an overnight session into the small hours of Thursday, the prime minister says, though the SDE deputy leader suggested talks could be on the brink of a breakthrough.

Reform's leader and prime minister, Kaja Kallas, tweeted at just after 3.30 a.m. Thursday morning, Estonian time, that: "The sun is rising and we have finished today's talks, unfortunately without an outcome," though SDE deputy leader Riina Sikkut said if the will was there, an agreement could be concluded within an hour of further talks.

The three parties had publicly stated Tuesday that there had been rapprochement on certain areas.

"The situation is still the same big issues as yesterday - family benefits, electricity market reform, people's livelihoods and Estonian-language education," Prime Minister Kallas told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) at the time, referring to the three key topics on the table.

"My feeling is that yesterday (i.e. Tuesday – ed.) we got closer to each other in these matters, and some things that are open, we will discuss them again now that everyone has been able to talk with their factions again.," Kallas said earlier on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, SDE deputy leader Riina Sikkut told Vikerraadio's morning program that: "Isamaa has been the most rigid party in the negotiations," and that the talks would continue Thursday afternoon after those involved had had time to sleep, though no agreement had been reached yet, principally due to Isamaa and Reform's arguing over the family benefits issue.

Riina Sikkut, SDE's deputy leader. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"They have different views on how generous it is to be generous," Sikkut added, though expressed more optimism for policies on Estonian-language-only education, from kindergarten-level upwards,

 "It's a pity that this great desire finds its outlet in the form of declaring annual quotas," she added, adding the transition would only be feasible if teachers' salaries are raised.

Late on, progress was also made on compensation for soaring energy prices from next fall, likely a repeat of last year's heating season, which, Sikkut said, would see automatic compensation for natural gas, electricity and district heating bills in the form of price ceilings – meaning no need to submit applications as happened early on in the crisis, late last year.

There would, however, be a volume limit too, Sikkut said

Isamaa chair: Agreement on some areas of energy, open on others, and on family benefits and education

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR Thursday morning that the parties had agreed on electricity, to allow consumers to purchase electricity from Eesti Energia at the cost price plus CO2 price, from which €50 per MWh would be deducted as state compensation.

Whether this remained after the heating period (October to March) or not and whether there should be an upper limit on consumption remained open, he said, adding that a price cap for natural gas and district heating of €80 per MWh, beyond which the state would provide compensation at 80 percent.

On the issue of family benefits, Seeder said Isamaa's desire to include a subsidy of €700 and indexation for families with children in the coalition agreement, compared with Reform's €600 plus indexation or €700 without indexation, was up in the air, while on education, agreement was in place that in 2024, education from early childhood would be transferred to the Estonian language, with exceptions only granted at governmental level following applications at municipal level. So far as basic education went, grades one to four would be transferred to Estonian-only, with no exceptions, by or in 2024, Seeder said.

This article was updated to include comments from Helir-Valdor Seeder.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

No deal after overnight coalition talks, signs of hope for breakthrough Updated

13:18

Adaptation and Estonian language programs to begin for Ukrainian refugees

12:52

Nordica CEO: SAS woes won't affect us much

12:16

Estonian fuel retailers drop prices at the pump on Thursday

11:45

Estonian swimmer Jefimova crowned European junior champion in Bucharest

11:14

Average electricity price in June up more than €100 on year

10:51

Lawyer: ISS search of office in relation to EKRE MP investigation 'illegal'

10:28

June consumer prices most affected by fuel-related increases

10:13

Trade union on Bolt: Tax system not tenable in long-term Updated

09:49

Cornerstone laid for new hybrid wind-solar farm in Purtse

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Estonia ratifies Finnish, Swedish NATO accession protocols Updated

05.07

Experts: Russia currently not strong enough to close the 'Suwalki gap'

06.07

Latvia to establish new military base, reinstate conscription Updated

05.07

Tallinn city official detained on suspicion of bribery

06.07

Police in Estonia removing too-powerful electric scooters from traffic

06.07

Work relocating medieval shipwreck to Seaplane Harbor Museum starts

05.07

Statistics: Almost a quarter of dwellings unoccupied, census data shows

06.07

New car sales in Estonia down again in June

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: