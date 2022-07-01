Kallas: Education minister will continue until new coalition is agreed

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has not yet accepted Minster of Education and Research Liina Kersna's (Reform) resignation, saying new ministers should not be nominated while coalition negotiations are taking place.

Kersna tendered her resignation on Thursday after criminal proceedings were opened against her in relation to contacts for government-provided coronavirus tests for schools.

She submitted her resignation on Friday after the prime minister returned from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Kallas said in a statement that she will not take Kersna's resignation letter to President Alar Karis — the next official step for resigning ministers — until coalition negotiations are finalized.

"Until a new coalition is agreed upon, there is no point in appointing a new minister. Until then, Liina Kersna will continue to fulfill the duties of the minister of Education and Research," said Kallas.

The prime minister said she understood Kersna's desire to resign as the opening of criminal proceedings means she will no longer be able to focus entirely on her ministerial work.

