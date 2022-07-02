President seeking clarity on coalition agreement

President Alar Karis is urging the parties negotiating a new coalition agreement to give clarity about the situation by Sunday (July 3). Discussions have been taking place for several weeks.

On Friday, Karis expressed concern about the situation and hoped for news by Sunday.

"I'm worried. I think that the majority of people in Estonia are a little bit worried about this coalition agreement or the parties' discussions," he said.

"I hope that by Sunday there will still be some kind of clarity. Either we will continue with this three party alliance or there will be a minority government or there will be some other solution, because it certainly cannot continue like this, because if this relatively short-term coalition starts with difficulty, then I think that it will not work," the president said.

Coalition negotiations started on June 13 between Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democrats but are progressing at a slower pace than several parties had hoped for. It was initially hoped an agreement would be in place by Midsummer, June 23.

Discussions about the long-term transition to Estonian-language education have held up negotiations.

If a new government forms it will only remain in place until March 2023 when the next election takes place.

Until an agreement is made, Reform is ruling as a minority government.

Parties still optimistic

The parties held discussions about Estonian-language education, forestry and energy subsidies on Friday. There is still optimism that an agreement can be reached.

"As a result of today's discussion, I can say that everyone is ready to work for the next 24, 48, 72 hours to try and make this agreement happen as soon as possible. I believe that we are very close to it," said Minister of Finance and vice-chairman of the Reform Party Keit Pentus-Rosimannus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!