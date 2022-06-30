Kallas: Isamaa showing reluctance to form coalition in difficult times

News
Reform, Isamaa, SDE started talks on June 8, 2022.
Reform, Isamaa, SDE started talks on June 8, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), opposition party Isamaa's attitude during coalition talks has demonstrated a reluctance to join a government where difficult times lie ahead.

"If we are having to hold these negotiations with many different demands, attached to a large number of them, there seems to be no inclination to make concessions. Even though many alternatives have been suggested, Isamaa wants to achieve 100 percent of what they have set out with. This is not the point of negotiations," Kallas told ERR's "Vikerhommik" show on Thursday.

"It seems to me, it is more comfortable to be in the opposition than in the government during difficult times that we all know are on the horizon," Kallas went on.

This autumn, Kallas says, will be a very difficult time; the elections that will immediately follow the autumn-winter heating period will be challenging and "unfortunately, the state cannot compensate for all the hardship that comes with it," she added.

"The Dutch prime minister has said that all this inflation is a war tax--that we are also paying a price for it, but we are paying it in money, which is much cheaper than the fact that this war is taking place on our home grounds," Kallas told ERR reporters, referencing her recent trip to NATO summit in Madrid.

"However, the reason I'm bringing this up is that there will be very difficult times ahead, and it seems that it may be easier to be in opposition then; the desire to be in government may not be as great as I had hoped," she said.

"We will, however, continue," said Kallas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Bike tour, concert to open Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday

14:01

Kallas: Isamaa showing reluctance to form coalition in difficult times

13:36

Coalition talks stalled, but may be nearing agreement

13:03

First emergency shelter signs installed on Tartu buildings

12:35

1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

11:45

Defense ministry official: Estonia got what it asked for in Madrid

11:14

Statistics: Growth in retail trade turnover slowed down in May

10:43

UK commits 1,000 extra soldiers to Estonia — media

10:15

Vips to finish F2 season with Hitech despite offensive language clips

09:49

Ministry of Finance: No issues with Bolt's food courier activities

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

29.06

Kallas: There has been a significant shift in NATO's mindset

28.06

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

29.06

Estonia's electricity prices to soar to over €400 on Thursday evening

29.06

New tools will be used to study MS Estonia and create its digital twin

29.06

Tallinn using sand to treat melting asphalt during heatwave

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: