Kallas: Isamaa showing reluctance to form coalition in difficult times

"If we are having to hold these negotiations with many different demands, attached to a large number of them, there seems to be no inclination to make concessions. Even though many alternatives have been suggested, Isamaa wants to achieve 100 percent of what they have set out with. This is not the point of negotiations," Kallas told ERR's "Vikerhommik" show on Thursday.

"It seems to me, it is more comfortable to be in the opposition than in the government during difficult times that we all know are on the horizon," Kallas went on.

This autumn, Kallas says, will be a very difficult time; the elections that will immediately follow the autumn-winter heating period will be challenging and "unfortunately, the state cannot compensate for all the hardship that comes with it," she added.

"The Dutch prime minister has said that all this inflation is a war tax--that we are also paying a price for it, but we are paying it in money, which is much cheaper than the fact that this war is taking place on our home grounds," Kallas told ERR reporters, referencing her recent trip to NATO summit in Madrid.

"However, the reason I'm bringing this up is that there will be very difficult times ahead, and it seems that it may be easier to be in opposition then; the desire to be in government may not be as great as I had hoped," she said.

"We will, however, continue," said Kallas.

--

