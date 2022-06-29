Estonia's electricity prices to soar to over €400 on Thursday evening

Electricity prices in Estonia will rise to over €400 on Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the highest for several months, data from Nord Pool shows .

The average daily price will be €264 per megawatt-hour, similar to today (Wednesday). A week ago the average price was €150.

Electricity will be cheapest between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when it will cost 33 per megawatt-hour.

On the same day last year, the average price was €83.89

