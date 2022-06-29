Estonia's electricity prices to soar to over €400 on Thursday evening

Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling.
Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Much of Estonia's electricity grid in fact runs via subterranean cabling. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Electricity prices in Estonia will rise to over €400 on Thursday evening between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the highest for several months, data from Nord Pool shows.

The average daily price will be €264 per megawatt-hour, similar to today (Wednesday). A week ago the average price was €150.

Electricity will be cheapest between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. when it will cost 33 per megawatt-hour.

On the same day last year, the average price was €83.89

Editor: Helen Wright

