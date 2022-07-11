Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

News
Electricity transmission line.
Electricity transmission line. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Spiking as high as €550, the average price of electricity in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange on Monday, July 11 is at a record high of €415.65 per megawatt-hour. The last time electricity was this expensive in Estonia was last December.

Monday's hourly electricity rates peaked at exactly €550 per megawatt-hour between 9-10 a.m., spiking to €549.90 again between 11 a.m. and noon.

Later in the afternoon, the price will go back up to €549.91 per megawatt-hour between 4-5 p.m. and €549.99 an hour later.

The average price for July 11 stands at €415.65 per megawatt-hour, setting a new record daily average for 2022 and falling just short of Estonia's all-time record of €469 per megawatt-hour, set last December 7. That morning, the price of electricity even briefly skyrocketed to more than €1,000 per megawatt-hour.

The lowest hourly price in Estonia on Monday was €234.08 per megawatt-hour between 4-5 a.m.

Monday's average electricity price is the same in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania as well. The average price in two of Sweden's four price areas on Monday, meanwhile, is just €7.45.

The highest daily average price of electricity in Estonia stood at €264 in June, and, until Monday, €288 thus far in July.

Nord Pool day-ahead electricity prices for the Estonian price area last July 11 (left) and Monday, July 11, 2022. Source: ERR News/Nord Pool

Prices to fall somewhat Tuesday

The average price of electricity in Estonia is to fall to €345.69 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices for July 12, with a low of €153.14 between 3-4 a.m. and a peak of €479.82 between 7-8 p.m.

The daily average price in Finland will likewise be €345.69 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday.

Latvia and Lithuania, meanwhile, will both to see a slightly higher average of €360.17 per megawatt-hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

16:10

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

15:46

Vikerraadio ranked Estonia's most popular radio station

15:19

Tallinn launches support measure for live music venues

14:23

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

12:55

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

12:35

Estonian swimmer Jefimova wins three golds at European Junior Championships

12:12

Reform Party's Q2 revenue mainly from state support, donations to Center up Updated

11:49

EU funding for Ukraine war refugees in Estonia remains marginal

11:04

Kontaveit back to second in latest WTA rankings

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

07.07

Bolt posts €547.2 million losses for 2021

12:55

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

09.07

Gallery: American F-35 fighter jets arrive at Estonia's Ämari Air Base

09.07

Education ministry plans to end Tallinn Russian schools' pilot project

08.07

Reform, SDE, Isamaa strike coalition agreement

09.07

Kallas: If no one is completely satisfied, it is a good agreement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: