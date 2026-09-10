European Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate RKIK and Datasel contracts

The European Public Prosecutor's Office will investigate transactions between the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) and Datasel after Estonian prosecutors found grounds to suspect a possible crime.

The Estonian Prosecutor General's Office will not expand the ongoing criminal proceedings concerning the Ministry of Defense's area of government to examine transactions between the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) and Datasel, as the European Public Prosecutor's Office will take over the investigation into those circumstances.

Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said the Office of the Prosecutor General analyzed information published in a National Audit Office report and in the media concerning transactions between RKIK and Datasel and found that it provides grounds for launching criminal proceedings to determine whether a crime may have been committed in connection with the transactions.

"Since the potential violations concern the use of funds managed by the European Union, we also discussed the circumstances with our colleagues at the European Public Prosecutor's Office. We concluded that the case falls within the investigative jurisdiction of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which will therefore take charge of the investigation," Asi said.

At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General will continue criminal proceedings launched in 2025 examining circumstances described in the National Audit Office report.

"The investigation centers on whether accounting obligations may have been breached in the organization of reporting and accounting within the Ministry of Defense's area of government and whether there are grounds to suspect that documents were concealed or destroyed," Asi explained.

As part of the same investigation, the Prosecutor General's Office is also analyzing other information presented in the National Audit Office's audit this year that is unrelated to the Datasel transactions.

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