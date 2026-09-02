Prosecutor's Office investigating defense ministry's finances following audit reports

The Prosecutor's Office has opened criminal proceedings to investigate the Ministry of Defense's area of administration and its finances, which have been raised in several reports by the National Audit Office.

The criminal proceedings concern the Ministry of Defense's area of administration and the accuracy of the balance of inventories reported in the ministry's accounts as of December 31, 2024.

"Following the National Audit Office audit published in 2025, we analyzed both the information contained in it and a crime report that had been received. To examine additional circumstances, on October 13 we opened an investigation under the section concerning a breach of accounting obligations that has resulted in it becoming significantly more difficult to obtain an overview of the economic and financial position of the accounting entity (Penal Code § 381¹)," Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said.

"No separate criminal proceedings have been opened based on the National Audit Office audit published on August 28 this year, which concerns the 2025 report. We are analysing the circumstances and information presented in this year's audit as part of the criminal proceedings opened in 2025," she added.

No suspects have been named, and the Internal Security Service (KAPO) is leading the investigation.

Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk said the ministry is cooperating with the investigative authorities.

"We are aware of the ongoing proceedings. The case is currently being handled by the competent authorities, and we are cooperating fully within the framework of the proceedings. No one has been named a suspect. At present, we can only say that the matter concerns compliance with requirements for the organisation of accounting, which was addressed in the National Audit Office's report on the state's 2024 annual financial statements. The National Audit Office's observations are relevant, and we have since taken steps to remedy the shortcomings," Kuusk said.

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