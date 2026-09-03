X!

Government to discuss new defense minister candidates next week

News
Kristo Enn Vaga and Kristen Michal.
Kristo Enn Vaga and Kristen Michal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has ruled out Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga as Estonia's next defense minister, saying the party will begin discussing candidates to replace Hanno Pevkur next week.

Although Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga has been mentioned in the media as a possible candidate for defense minister, Prime Minister Kristen Michal ruled out the possibility, saying the two roles are incompatible.

Michal said Vaga would continue as Reform Party secretary general and suggested he take the speculation as a compliment.

Vaga also said he was not in line to become defense minister. He thanked journalists, businesspeople and friends who had asked about the possibility, calling the speculation "a great honor and a vote of confidence."

Vaga said he would remain focused on his work as Reform Party secretary general until the elections while helping the party find a strong new defense minister. He said the next minister should continue strengthening Estonia's defense capabilities, ensure transparency over defense spending of more than 5 percent of GDP and maintain Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine.

According to Michal, Reform Party members will begin discussing potential candidates next week. The new minister will be able to take the oath of office when parliament reconvenes the following week.

Michal also praised outgoing Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur for taking political responsibility, while stressing that this did not mean Pevkur was personally responsible for any wrongdoing.

"If, in the course of helping Ukraine, someone in his area of government took risks that should not have been taken and for which he is assuming political responsibility, that does not mean he bears personal responsibility," Michal said.

Pevkur announced Wednesday on ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he was resigning as defense minister. He had held the post since 2022.

Prosecutors opened criminal proceedings Tuesday to investigate circumstances within the Ministry of Defense's area of government that were addressed in National Audit Office audits this year and last year. No one has been named as a suspect.

It emerged Wednesday that Estonia had sought to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine and paid €70 million in advance to Indian businesspeople who had reportedly never previously sold artillery shells.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Kuressaare residents told to boil water after E. coli, coliform found

15:55

Man sentenced to life for torture killing of young couple

15:12

Patient health data leaked from dentists' information system

14:41

Estonia might have to return European Peace Facility sums over ammo procurement mess

14:30

New research: Bone deposits and plaque remember how ancient people lived

14:13

Government to discuss new defense minister candidates next week

13:49

Urmas Paet: Russian frozen assets must be pressed into use to aid Ukraine

13:06

Estonia's solar boom over

12:21

Center Party eyes no-confidence motion against prime minister

12:20

RKIK head assumes responsibility: Agency failed to make sure contract reached audit office

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.09

Estonia elects new president Updated

02.09

Estonia's defense minister resigns in national defense procurement scandal

02.09

Who is Estonia's new President Ülle Madise and what does she think of life?

02.09

Estonia takes defense firm to court over €70 million contract for shells for Ukraine

09:12

Indian firm: Estonia defense contract dispute left us out of pocket

02.09

airBaltic to cut 11 routes from Tallinn Airport next summer

02.09

Estonia's defense minister's resignation sought in wake of national defense scandal

01.09

Estonia's PPA urges caution over video claiming Russian riverbank work

01.09

Local residents say drone that crossed into Estonia flew as far as Põlva

10:00

Outgoing defense minister: Ammunition not useless but of low quality

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo