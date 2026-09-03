Government to discuss new defense minister candidates next week

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has ruled out Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga as Estonia's next defense minister, saying the party will begin discussing candidates to replace Hanno Pevkur next week.

Although Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga has been mentioned in the media as a possible candidate for defense minister, Prime Minister Kristen Michal ruled out the possibility, saying the two roles are incompatible.

Michal said Vaga would continue as Reform Party secretary general and suggested he take the speculation as a compliment.

Vaga also said he was not in line to become defense minister. He thanked journalists, businesspeople and friends who had asked about the possibility, calling the speculation "a great honor and a vote of confidence."

Vaga said he would remain focused on his work as Reform Party secretary general until the elections while helping the party find a strong new defense minister. He said the next minister should continue strengthening Estonia's defense capabilities, ensure transparency over defense spending of more than 5 percent of GDP and maintain Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine.

According to Michal, Reform Party members will begin discussing potential candidates next week. The new minister will be able to take the oath of office when parliament reconvenes the following week.

Michal also praised outgoing Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur for taking political responsibility, while stressing that this did not mean Pevkur was personally responsible for any wrongdoing.

"If, in the course of helping Ukraine, someone in his area of government took risks that should not have been taken and for which he is assuming political responsibility, that does not mean he bears personal responsibility," Michal said.

Pevkur announced Wednesday on ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he was resigning as defense minister. He had held the post since 2022.

Prosecutors opened criminal proceedings Tuesday to investigate circumstances within the Ministry of Defense's area of government that were addressed in National Audit Office audits this year and last year. No one has been named as a suspect.

It emerged Wednesday that Estonia had sought to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine and paid €70 million in advance to Indian businesspeople who had reportedly never previously sold artillery shells.

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