Estonia's defense minister resigns in national defense procurement scandal

The National Audit Office's criticisms of the activities of the EDF and the Center for Defense Investments are serious enough that the defense minister should resign, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

Pevkur told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he will resign as defense minister.

He said a leader must have the stature and courage to take responsibility even when the responsibility is not personal, if doing so serves the broader goal of defending the country.

"As defense minister, I of course have to recognize that I am responsible for the entire area under my ministry and if you are now waiting for that big answer, then, of course, a leader must have both the courage and the stature to take responsibility as a matter of political responsibility, even when there is no personal responsibility. I will take that responsibility and the prime minister will have to find a new defense minister," Pevkur told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Although the minister does not count socks and ammunition or conduct contract negotiations, the National Audit Office's criticisms, primarily concerning the activities of the Defense Forces and the Center for Defense Investments, raise the question of political responsibility. I therefore believe it is right to take political responsibility today for the entire defense sector and hand over the defense minister's baton at a time suitable for the prime minister," Pevkur wrote in a social media post published at the same time as his "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview.

"I do so with the firm knowledge that we have made the right decisions to strengthen national defense. Estonia is better defended than ever before," he added.

"I sincerely thank everyone who has worked over the years for Estonia's national defense — members of the Defense Forces and Defense League, officials, the defense industry and our allies. I would especially like to thank Kaja Kallas and Kristen Michal for placing their trust in me and inviting me to serve as defense minister in their governments. Estonia's security is not a one-person project. It is our shared responsibility," Pevkur wrote.

Pevkur had served as defense minister since 2022.

It emerged Wednesday that Estonia had sought to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine and paid a total of €70 million in advance to Indian companies that had never previously sold a single shell.

Magnus-Valdemar Saar, then head of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), said that no major decisions were made without the approval of Defense Ministry leaders. In addition to Minister Hanno Pevkur, then-Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm was also aware of the matter during negotiations on the first contract, while the new permanent secretary, Kaimo Kuusk, was subsequently kept informed.

Pevkur told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he had indeed not read the contracts, but confirmed that RKIK had brought the contracts to him.

Asked why he had not read the contracts, Pevkur said the defense minister is not responsible for dealing with such details.

"The defense minister does not conduct contract negotiations; the defense minister does not count socks and ammunition. The defense minister makes the fundamental decision to support Ukraine. The preparatory work for contract negotiations and finding contracting partners is RKIK's responsibility," Pevkur said.

Earlier that day, a special Riigikogu committee discussed the confusion surrounding accounting in the defense sector. The hearing was prompted by a consolidated report from the National Audit Office that highlighted problems in the defense sector.

Toomas Uibo, chair of the Estonia 200 parliamentary group; Social Democratic Party Chair Lauri Läänemets; and Isamaa Chair Urmas Reinsalu all publicly said that Pevkur should resign.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Tuesday called a Cabinet meeting for Thursday morning, at which he will ask the auditor general to provide an overview of the lack of clarity surrounding defense-sector accounting.

Michal said that while he did not believe the defense minister was personally at fault over the questionable transactions in the defense sector, that did not rule out taking political responsibility. In his view, Pevkur could have made the decision himself after Thursday's meeting.

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