Prosecutor expands probe into theater director ecstasy drink‑spiking case

The suspicions now include deliberate drugging as well as drug possession, following articles published by Eesti Ekspress late last month.

Prosecutor Liset Rohi told Ekspress that Reimann may have illegally handled narcotic substances with the aim of passing them on, and may have deliberately drugged another person, endangering their health and well‑being as a result. She added that inserting a narcotic or psychotropic substance into a person's drink without their knowledge may mean several criminal offenses overlapping with each other.

"For example, drugging is almost invariably linked to sexual offenses or offenses against property – drugging is used as a means to commit another crime, or at least to attempt it," she said.

The case emerged after Reimann posted a public admission on social media to "spiking" at least two acquaintances' drinks with MDMA, also known as ecstasy. Criminal proceedings were launched against him the same day, following articles in Eesti Ekspress.

Reimann was a student at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) at the time of the incidents and was until recently working as a director at the Estonian Drama Theater (Eesti Draamateater).

The theater fired Reimann last week after the revelations.

Hendrik Toompere jr Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"It became clear to us within the theater's management what the actual impact of his actions had been on the team, and in the situation that has developed, it is no longer possible for Oliver to continue at the drama theater. As the theater's management, our first and most important duty is to protect our actors and our team. When trust and a peaceful working environment within the theater break down, further cooperation is unfortunately simply no longer possible. Theater is born out of deep trust between the actor and the director. That trust was broken," said the theater's creative director Hendrik Toompere Jr.

The case has raised broader questions about drug culture in Estonia's theater scene, though EMTA drama school head Mart Koldits has said it is the first such incident at the school, which he says maintains a zero‑tolerance policy.

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