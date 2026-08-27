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Estonian Drama Theater terminates 'mistake' hiring after ecstasy admission

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Estonian Drama Theater in Tallinn.
Estonian Drama Theater in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The Estonian Drama Theater (Eesti Draamateater) has fired one of its staff members after he admitted to spiking two people's drinks with MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Artistic director Hendrik Toompere Jr. said trust was broken with regard to Oliver Reimann, who allegedly spiked two coursemates' drinks with the party drug while a student at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA)

Toompere Jr. said the theater had misjudged the situation, calling Reimann's hiring a "mistake," and confirming his contract has been terminated.

"When trust and a peaceful working environment within the theater break down, further cooperation is unfortunately simply not possible. Theater is born out of deep trust between the actor and the director. That trust was broken," Toompere said.

Oliver Reimann. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Hiring him was a mistake. We have now corrected that mistake. I am sorry. Oliver has done bad things for which there can be no justification, although perhaps, in time, there can be forgiveness."

Toompere also said that when the theater reached its initial agreements with Reimann, management did not yet know about the incidents. The rumors reached them later, and Reimann did not come forward himself. When asked, he gave only a partial and downplayed explanation.

The theater initially believed the matter belonged to the past and had been resolved. "In reality, that is not the case," Toompere said.

Reimann, 24, studied at EMTA in Tallinn before joining the nearby Drama Theater. He admitted on social media earlier this week that that he had placed MDMA in the drinks of two people without their consent. Criminal proceedings have been opened against him. Reimann has also been a contributor to ETV shows, most notably "Ringvaade". ETV has said it now has no ongoing projects involving him.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

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