Criminal probe opened over ecstasy drink-spiking by Estonian Drama Theater employee

Oliver Reimann was previously a student at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) when the allegations took place, and is now employed directing productions at the Estonian Drama Theater (Eesti Draamateater) in central Tallinn.

Eesti Ekspress reported that while he was a student at the theater Reimann allegedly laced two acquaintances' drinks with MDMA, also the main ingredient in ecstasy, without their knowledge or consent.

Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Kauri Sinkevicius told Eesti Ekspress on Tuesday lunchtime that criminal proceedings would be launched against Reimann. "Initially, we are opening proceedings under the section dealing with the unlawful handling of a small quantity of a narcotic substance," Sinkevicius said.

Reimann, 24, has made contributions to various ETV shows, mainly investigative show "Ringvaade."

Earlier on Tuesday, Reimann posted on Facebook, stating: "A few years ago, during my first year at university, there was a period when I was using illegal substances. A crisis of motivation, an overly intense start to student life, heartbreak and widespread drug use in the circles around me made it easier to enter that world. Experimenting quite quickly turned into repeated use, and although I thought I had the situation under control, the reality was different."

"Unfortunately, I also hurt people close to me. In addition to my own, on two occasions I also put a party drug into a friend's drink without us having agreed on that beforehand," Reimann went on, adding that he was not looking for excuses. He said the act was not malicious, though conceded it was entirely wrong.

Reimann also stated in his post he had apologized to both of the people involved and that earlier this year, ahead of joining the drama theater, he had informed its management of what had happened and sought professional help. Reimann said he had also missed out on job opportunities as a result of the incident, and expressed a desire to change after acknowledging his mistakes.

Oliver Reimann Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Eesti Ekspress reported that when he was a drama student and prior to landing a job at the theater, Reimann spiked the drinks of coursemates Robi Varul and Richard Ester with MDMA without their consent. After the first incident, the school was informed. Koldits spoke to both Reimann and Varul, while Reimann was allowed to continue on condition nothing similar happened again. Varul did not demand his expulsion.

When rumours of a second incident surfaced, Koldits dismissed them until Varul confirmed, during the summer break, that Ester was also affected. Koldits then advised Reimann to seek help and tell the press the truth.

Koldits has rejected claims of a cover‑up, telling Eesti Ekspress the case was discussed with those involved and with Reimann's future employer, the drama theater. The theater's artistic director, Hendrik Toompere Jr., also spoke with Reimann and allowed him to continue, as he had appeared remorseful. The drama school confirmed the matter had been dealt with.

Eesti Ekspress said a few weeks later Toompere learned of the incident involving Ester. He now says his earlier belief that the matter would be resolved was naive, and when no resolution had been reached, Ester said he and Varul would go to the media.

Last week, Toompere informed Reimann that his new production, "Samueli võlupadi," scheduled to premiere on December 5, would not be going ahead and that all further plans involving Reimann had been put on hold. It is unclear whether Reimann will remain on the drama theater's payroll.

Reimann's supervisor: I acted according to my conscience

Head of the EMTA drama school Mart Koldits, who was Reimann's supervisor when he was a student, subsequently gave comment to Vikerraadio, saying he acted according to his conscience in the case and calling for more systematic drug education.

He said incidents dated back to around three years ago. "They (Robi Varul and Oliver Reimann - ed.) had very serious looks on their faces, and I immediately understood that something had happened. As it was a suitable moment and the situation was discreet, Oliver immediately began talking. It was very difficult for him to talk about it. I was very shocked; at first my brain couldn't even process what the context was, what the substance was," Koldits recalled.

Mart Koldits. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"I questioned them to get as clear a picture as possible. I sent Oliver out of the room, spoke some more with Robi and then with both of them together. They had first gone to their class and held a huge meeting there, where Oliver confessed to everything. They had the courage to come and talk about it themselves," Koldits went on.

There were two incidents. The first was what happened with Robi Varul. I and the school and the faculty learned about it two weeks after it happened. We dealt with it then, and at that point I felt that, taking all the nuances and background into account, it was possible to protect the students and make as humane a decision as possible. After speaking with the victim, Robi, with Oliver Reimann and with the entire class, we ultimately decided that the matter could be resolved in a way that allowed us to give Oliver another chance and let him remain at the school. The situation did resolve itself well, and in the end everyone felt safe and they worked on productions together."

"As for what happened this past summer, it emerged that Oliver had not actually told us everything. It turned out that there had been a similar incident that same summer, a few days earlier. That created a situation where the students, Robi and Richard Ester, came to me themselves and said that they no longer wanted to put up with the speculation and rumors that had already taken on hyperbolic proportions in the theater and around town. They said, 'let's go to the media and tell the story, and then it will be viable to move on from the issue'. That's how the article in Eesti Ekspress came about," Koldits went on.

He said EMTA thought carefully about whether to go to the authorities at the time, and after talking to Varul decided "considering all the circumstances, it did not seem like the right idea. At the time, it seemed that the best solution was the one we chose. We discussed everything within the class. Oliver pulled himself together, and I later saw no signs at school that he was using intoxicating substances," Koldits added.

You have to act as much as possible according to your own conscience and inner moral compass, and I would like to hope that I still have mine," Koldits said.

Reimann was a drama student at EMTA, picture here, and went on to work for the Estonian Drama Theater. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He called it a "humane solution," though added "knowing what later emerged, it's difficult to say."

As to whether drug use is widespread among drama school students, for instance as a consciousness-expanding activity, Koldits said he would "prefer to believe not," adding this was the first such case at the theater and drama school, which he said has an "absolute zero tolerance for the use of such substances.

"You alter your state of consciousness by changing your attitude and your patterns of thought. That requires consistent work, attention to yourself and focus. Chemical substances only lead you down a hole," Koldits went on.

In light of the case, Koldits said the issue may need more discussion within the EMTA school.

Reimann has apologized to the "Ringvaade" production team.

"His actions are, of course, unacceptable, and we have told him so. At the same time, it is important to us that he has understood his mistake and, as could also be read in the article, has taken concrete steps to address his problems," said Karmel Killandi, head of entertainment at ETV. Reimann has no ongoing projects with ETV, including with "Ringvaade."

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is a synthetic psychoactive drug that acts as both a stimulant and a mild psychedelic, and is commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

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