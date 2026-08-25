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Vanemuine and the Latvian National Opera swap stages for guest performances this week

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George Frideric Handel's Baroque opera
George Frideric Handel's Baroque opera "Julius Caesar," directed by Elmo Nüganen, at Vanemuine Theater in Tartu. November 2023 Source: Heikki Leis
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A guest‑performance exchange between the national theatre Vanemuine and the Latvian National Opera and Ballet begins on Tuesday in Tartu and Riga.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, audiences at Vanemuine's Grand Building can see two guest productions from Latvia. On Tuesday, 25 August, the Latvian National Opera presents Gaetano Donizetti's "L'elisir d'amore", staged by Austrian director Sven‑Eric Bechtolf. The musical director of the production is Mārtiņš Ozoliņš, chief conductor of the Latvian National Opera.

On Wednesday, 26 August, a full house will see Carl Orff's ballet "Carmina Burana", choreographed by Edward Clug, whose short ballet "The Rite of Spring" premiered this spring at Vanemuine. The production brings together the Latvian National Ballet, the Latvian National Opera orchestra and choir, and opera soloists.

In Riga, Vanemuine will perform three productions for Latvian audiences. The tour begins on 27 August at the Dailes Theatre with the drama "The End". On 28 August, the Latvian National Opera hosts Petr Zuska's dance‑music‑theatre piece "Prayer. A Tribute to Arvo Pärt", inspired by the composer's music. On 29 August, audiences will see George Frideric Handel's baroque opera "Julius Caesar", directed by Elmo Nüganen.

Vanemuine director Aivar Mäe said the cooperation is a true cultural bridge between Estonia and Latvia. "One should not wait for the world to come visiting — one must also set out on the road. Vanemuine must stay in motion. And on this bridge, traffic goes both ways," he said.

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