Gallery: Vanemuine's 16th summer concert took place in Tartu

The Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra's summer concert took place in Kassitoome Valley in Tartu on Sunday, drawing thousands of spectators.

For the 16th consecutive year, the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra performed its summer concert on the last Sunday of July in Tartu's Kassitoome Valley.

At the invitation of Risto Joost, the Vanemuine's music director and chief conductor, six soloists shared the stage with the symphony orchestra.

The performers included Ain Anger, Kristjan Häggblom, Rael Rent, Tuule-Helin Krigul, Aleksander Traksmann, Karl Laanekask, conductor Risto Joost, the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra, and host Tanel Jonas.

For the first time, the concert program also featured a ballet performance, with Jevgeni Grib and Ketlin Oja.

A recording of the concert will be broadcast on Estonian Television on August 8 at 9:35 p.m.

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