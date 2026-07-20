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Gallery: Wagner's 'Das Rheingold' staged in full for first time at Saaremaa Opera Days

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Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” premiered at the Saaremaa Opera Days
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Eesti Kontsert and Vanemuine will present Richard Wagner's 1874 opera tetralogy "The Ring of the Nibelung" as a full staged production for the first time in Estonia at the Saaremaa Opera Days. This year, the first part of the cycle, "Das Rheingold," reached the stage.

The tetralogy's music director is Risto Joost, and the director, designer and lighting designer is Michiel Dijkema (Netherlands).

Eesti Kontsert director Eha Pank said she is extremely proud to bring "Das Rheingold" to the stage. "It was powerful and grand. Today is an intermediate finish because our journey with Wagner's tetralogy will continue at the Saaremaa Opera Days for the next three years," Pank said.

The "Ring" cycle is considered one of the most significant works in the classical opera repertoire. The cycle, which runs up to 15 hours in total, consists of four operas: "Das Rheingold," "Die Walküre," "Siegfried" and "Götterdämmerung."

They will be performed at consecutive Saaremaa Opera Days: "Die Walküre" on July 17, 2027, "Siegfried" on July 22, 2028, and "Götterdämmerung" on July 21, 2029.

"We have begun an awe‑inspiring journey to present all four parts of Wagner's tetralogy. After staging the first part, I dare say that thanks to the hundreds of people onstage and backstage, we will manage it wonderfully," added Vanemuine Theater director Aivar Mäe.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Argo Ideon

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