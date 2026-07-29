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Saaremaa Opera Days attendance jumps 55% on year

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Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” premiered at the Saaremaa Opera Days
Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” premiered at the Saaremaa Opera Days Source: Gunnar Laak
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Saaremaa Opera Days recorded a 55 percent increase in attendance this year, jumping from just over 9,000 visitors to almost 14,100.

Eha Pank, head of Eesti Kontsert, which organizes the festival on Estonia's largest island, said that the boost was driven by the events on offer, this year's collaboration with Vanemuine, and opera enthusiasts traveling from Helsinki by ferry for the first time.

In partnership with the Finnish company IMT, Eesti Kontsert offered 900 fans the chance to attend the festival via a direct opera cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa. Flights from the Finnish capital to Kuressaare also played a role.

"Over its 19 years of operation, the Saaremaa Opera Days continues to grow its audience and has secured a place in people's hearts and the summer events calendar," Pank said.

The program for this year's Opera Days featured 10 performances and events. The highest attendance figures were recorded for Verdi's "La Traviata" presented by the Goldoni Theatre of Livorno, and Wagner's "The Rhinegold" staged by Vanemuine Theater.

The guest company for next year's Opera Days is Portugal's Teatro Nacional de São Carlos. Additionally, Vanemuine Theatre will stage the second part of Wagner's tetralogy, "The Valkyrie."

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Editor: Elisabeth Ristmets, Karmen Rebane

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