Saaremaa was planted with a Saaremaa‑shaped cornfield

Saaremaa island now has its own Saaremaa. A Saaremaa‑shaped maze was created in the Kärla Agricultural Cooperative's cornfield, where fast walkers can tour the entire "island" in just an hour.

Unlike Saaremaa's more than 870‑kilometer coastline, the Saaremaa‑shaped cornfield can be circled in 1.7 kilometers.

The head of the Kärla Agricultural Cooperative explained that the outline of Saaremaa was not cut into the field with a combine — it has been hidden there for months and was planted already in spring.

"In the area where the maze and walking paths are, no seed was sown at all. The seeder and GPS are modern technology at work, making it possible to place it precisely here. We have known about it since spring and watched, waiting to see whether it would turn out well. We didn't expect it to come out this beautiful," said cooperative leader Ülar Tänak.

In less than an hour, visitors can "walk" to Panga Cliff, Orissaare or Kuressaare.

The farmers did not expect such popularity — the parking lot turned out a bit too small, as more and more cars keep arriving.

"It just seemed interesting, so we came to take a look and walk the route," said visitor Hanna.

According to Tänak, the field may last until mid‑October.

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