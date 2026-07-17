Summer opera performances come to Tallinn's Town Hall for 3 weeks

The Citizens' Hall (Tallinna Raekoda) on Tallinn's Town Hall Square will transform into an opera house in July and August for the seventh year in a row.

Taking place on Fridays and Saturdays from July 17 to August 8, the concerts feature arias, duets, and trios by world-renowned composers like Mozart and Puccini.

"It is a great pleasure that this year, too, talented Estonian opera singers can offer the audience memorable musical experiences in Tallinn Town Hall," said Pille Lill, head of the PLMF music foundation, which is putting on the events.

Alongside the opera music, the audience can enjoy the historic Citizens' Hall of the Tallinn Town Hall.

This Friday, Baritone Atlan Karp and sopranos Maria Veretenina and Ille Saar and pianist Piia Paemurru will take the stage.

On Saturday, baritone Atlan Karp, sopranos Marion Melnik and Ille Saar, and pianist Katrin Lehismets are performing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!