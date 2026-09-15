José Carreras and Plácido Domingo to appear on stage in Tallinn

Opera legends José Carreras and Plácido Domingo are to perform together in Tallinn next spring — the first time the two have shared a stage in the city, though both have appeared here before.

Carreras and Domingo are the two surviving members of the Three Tenors, the operatic supergroup popular in the 1990s and early 2000s. Domingo appeared at Saku Suurhall in 2019 and Carreras at the Song Festival Grounds in 2013, but they have never performed together in Estonia.

José Carreras was born in Barcelona, first took the opera stage at 11, and built an international career from the early 1970s, performing more than 60 roles with particular acclaim in Verdi, Puccini and Donizetti. He has sung at the world's leading houses, including La Scala, the Met, Covent Garden and the Vienna State Opera. His life took a dramatic turn in 1987 when he was diagnosed with leukemia; after recovering, he founded the international leukemia foundation bearing his name and has since devoted much of his life outside music to leukemia research and treatment.

José Carreras and Plácido Domingo. Source: Live Nation

Plácido Domingo has built one of the most wide-ranging careers in modern opera as a singer, conductor and artistic director, first as a lyric spinto tenor acclaimed for Cavaradossi in "Tosca," Don José in "Carmen," Canio in "Pagliacci" and above all the title role in Verdi's "Otello," then later in the baritone repertoire in "Simon Boccanegra," as Giorgio Germont, in "Nabucco" and in "Macbeth." He has performed more than 150 roles and recorded more than 100 complete operas, won several Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, appeared in opera films and performed worldwide. In 2019 allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo spanning decades were reported, and a 2020 American Guild of Musical Artists investigation concluded he had engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances. He issued an apology, and later stepped down as general director of LA Opera and withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera.

Joining the pair on stage in Tallinn is Spanish soprano Sabina Puértolas, who made her debut as Oscar in Verdi's "Un ballo in maschera" under Riccardo Muti in 2001. Since then she has performed at the Royal Opera House, Teatro Real, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Théâtre des Champs-Élysées and opera houses across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Conductor David Giménez has led the Vienna Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic and Orchestre de Paris, among others.

The concert takes place at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on Friday, 12 March 2027.

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