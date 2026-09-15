Australian artist RY X returns to Tallinn for April concert

Grammy-nominated Australian electronic artist and singer-songwriter RY X, whose music has been streamed more than a billion times worldwide, is set to return to Tallinn next spring.

This marks his second appearance in the capital, and RY X is booked for Noblessner Foundry April 20, as part of his Dusk tour.

As well as his second concert in Tallinn, the date represents another chapter in his long-standing collaboration with promoter 8 Days A Week. The Baltic leg of the tour will also take him to Lithuania and Latvia, part of a wider run of 27 European cities.

As for tickets, a limited 48-hour pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. this Wednesday, September 16, until 10 a.m. on September 18, with the code shared on 8 Days A Week's social media channels and website. General ticket sales then open at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18.

The tour marks the start of a new musical chapter for RY X, real name Ry Cuming, introduced by "Holy Water," the first single from his fourth solo album, Dusk. "'Holy Water' became a prayer to the beauty of the water within the human body and to the connection between us and the world around us," he said.

RY X has built a career around themes of nature, spirituality and vulnerability, moving between music, film, dance and performance art. "I've found that the more personal I get, the more it resonates with other people as well," the artist added via a press release.

His recordings have earned platinum and gold certifications, and he has performed at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and at venues including the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris. His music has been commissioned by the Gothenburg Opera and Nederlands Dans Theater, and he has collaborated with artists as diverse as Drake, Diplo, Black Coffee and John Legend. In 2016 he received a Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording.

Rolling Stone has described him as a "melancholy-voiced sound artist," while The Guardian noted that "his voice conveys the essence of longing with remarkable precision."

Dusk follows Dawn (2016) and Unfurl (2019). Before RY X became his main solo project, he was a member of electronic group The Acid and formed the project Howling with German electronic artist Frank Wiedemann. Cuming has cited Pearl Jam and Jeff Buckley as among his most significant influences.

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