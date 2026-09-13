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Gallery: Tallinn hosts tenth Literary Street Festival

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Literary Street Festival 2026
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The Literary Street Festival (Kirjandustänava festival) took place again on Saturday in Kadriorg, Tallinn, bringing together various organizations involved in literature. The main program focused on living classics, and this year featured an especially large number of young authors.

This year's festival keywords included "Tõde ja õigus 100", Viivi Luik and Betti Alver, the horse‑cart from "Mäeküla piimamees", a costume exhibition of Heljo Mänd's beloved characters, Tuglas's end‑of‑the‑world island, a prayer exhibition, a meditation area and much more.

The festival also featured the traditional veranda concert, with Mari Kalkun performing this year. Theatres introduced their new season programs, and the Katariina Jee library bus was present. For children, the festival offered two areas this year — one near the Tammsaare Museum and another near the Vilde Museum — where they could meet Sipsik and Lotte's friend, the travelling dog Klaus.

The festival concluded with "The Red Umbrella Journey", dedicated to Betti Alver's 120th birthday, and a poetry picnic held this year by the swan pond — considered the most fitting location given that the picnic was dedicated to Viivi Luik. The author herself was present and read poems important to her, while Kersti Kreismann performed works by Viivi Luik. Tõnis Mägi provided the musical part.

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Argo Ideon

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