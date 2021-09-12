Gallery: Kadriorg hosts car-free literary festival

Kadriorg in Tallinn was scene of a literary festival on Saturday, with one of its main streets closed off to traffic, to host the festivities.

Maarja Vaino, Tallinn Literary Center (Tallinna Kirjanduskeskus) director, said: "Koidula is a unique street in Tallinn, because at one end is the Tammsaare Museum and at the other end, the Vilde Museum. However, it is little known that half-way up the streets lie some apartment houses specially built for writers, where many beloved writers both have lived, and live today. The town has a second name, 'writers' street'. In other words, writers footsteps are particularly dense on the ground in Koidula street."

The literary street festival aimed to draw attention to the literary heritage of Tallinn and Estonia and to bring literature alive in the streets, organizers say, with talks and presentations, meet and greets and other events taking place and featuring writers such as Karl-Martin Sinijärv, Kristiina Ehin and Doris Kareva.

--

