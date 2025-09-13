Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

The ninth annual literary street festival took place Saturday in the Kadriorg district of Tallinn.

President Alar Karis was one of many attendees of the one-day festival, which brings together leading figures and organizations from the field of literature, with about 80 different events taking place during the course of the day.

Tents have been set up against the changeable weather, and new book presentations, quizzes, exhibitions, and poetry recitals among the diversions.

The street festival runs to Saturday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!