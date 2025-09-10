Tallinn's Pikk Street community festival takes place this Sunday

This Sunday (September 14), the Pikk Street community festival takes place in Tallinn Old Town, bringing concerts, performances and workshops into the urban space.

Visitors can explore a flea market, discover and discover the street's closed courtyards

"Events like this help shape the Old Town into an attractive and lively living environment, where people want to live, and businesses offer services also aimed at local residents."

This year, the program also features a joint musical walk along Pikk Street by the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and the Police Orchestra, led by Siim Aimla. At 2 p.m., Sofia Joons will perform on the balcony of the Swedish Embassy.

In the evening, a picnic table will be set up on Pikk Street, bringing together visitors and members of the community. There will also be musical performances and a happening by students of the CPPM course at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater.

"The Pikk Street Festival offers a chance to experience the Old Town as an open and vibrant environment. It is important that the festival brings together residents, tourists, and those who occasionally visit the Old Town," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

More information is available (in Estonian) here and (on Facebook) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!