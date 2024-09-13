Pikk Street Festival launches interactive app featuring local stories

An audio guide app will be launched for Tallinn's Pikk Street Festival (September 15) for festival visitors to tell stories about the history of the Old Town's longest street

The "Stories of Pikk and Laia Street" is a digital guide that can be used while walking in the Old Town, available in both written and audio formats, in Estonian and English.

Along the way, app users will encounter historical figures who lived on Pikk and Laia Streets – councilmen, merchants, businessmen, publishers, politicians, and others who influenced life in the area.

The tour is led by baroness Helene von Nottbeck, who once lived on Pikk Street.

"As the Pikk Street Festival is a community event, we focused on the people who once lived here and their stories. The buildings are there for us to see, but the people's stories give them soul. Many inspiring figures who contributed to Estonia's cultural history have lived or worked here," said Leele Veersalu, the content creator for the tour.

To use the guide, download the Navicup app via a QR code or the link app.navicup.com/4642 on your smartphone. The app features a map of the Old Town with the walking route.

The tour starts at Pikk 16, near the Maiasmokk Café, heads towards Fat Margaret, and ends in front of the building at Pikk 23/25.

The total walking distance is just over one kilometer, and the walk, including listening, takes about 40 minutes.

The app also offers pictures and additional information along with the stories. It can be used even after the festival.

The Pikk Street Festival offers activities for people of all ages throughout the day, including the exclusive opening of several courtyards on Pikk Street, where students and teachers from the Old Town Educational College will perform concerts.

