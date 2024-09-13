Pikk Street Festival launches interactive app featuring local stories

News
Reval (Tallinn) – Pikk Street decorated for the unveiling ceremony of the Peter I statue in the autumn of 1910.
Reval (Tallinn) – Pikk Street decorated for the unveiling ceremony of the Peter I statue in the autumn of 1910. Source: Ivan Teterin/ Photo Museum
News

An audio guide app will be launched for Tallinn's Pikk Street Festival (September 15) for festival visitors to tell stories about the history of the Old Town's longest street

The "Stories of Pikk and Laia Street" is a digital guide that can be used while walking in the Old Town, available in both written and audio formats, in Estonian and English.

Along the way, app users will encounter historical figures who lived on Pikk and Laia Streets – councilmen, merchants, businessmen, publishers, politicians, and others who influenced life in the area.

The tour is led by baroness Helene von Nottbeck, who once lived on Pikk Street.

"As the Pikk Street Festival is a community event, we focused on the people who once lived here and their stories. The buildings are there for us to see, but the people's stories give them soul. Many inspiring figures who contributed to Estonia's cultural history have lived or worked here," said Leele Veersalu, the content creator for the tour.

To use the guide, download the Navicup app via a QR code or the link app.navicup.com/4642 on your smartphone. The app features a map of the Old Town with the walking route.

The tour starts at Pikk 16, near the Maiasmokk Café, heads towards Fat Margaret, and ends in front of the building at Pikk 23/25.

The total walking distance is just over one kilometer, and the walk, including listening, takes about 40 minutes.

The app also offers pictures and additional information along with the stories. It can be used even after the festival.

The Pikk Street Festival offers activities for people of all ages throughout the day, including the exclusive opening of several courtyards on Pikk Street, where students and teachers from the Old Town Educational College will perform concerts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08:29

Minister: Eastern border completion by end of 2025 has €40 million price tag

07:55

Pikk Street Festival launches interactive app featuring local stories

07:53

Employers' confederation chief: Government needs to consider tax options further

07:20

Friday's average electricity price in Estonia rises to nearly €200 per MWh

12.09

Eesti 200 founder leaves party

12.09

Estonia's first illustration festival set for Tartu this Saturday

12.09

Tartu and Lviv become sister cities

12.09

Education minister: Hobby education funding to be cut

12.09

Michal: Salary fund tax no longer government's favored option

12.09

Gallery: President of Estonia Alar Karis visits Ukraine Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

12.09

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

12.09

Rumor mill on who might be next Estonian president gets off to a low-key start

12.09

Isamaa chairman: Estonia's main problem is that the economy is too small

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo