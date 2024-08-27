Deputy mayor: Tallinn's Old Town needs to attract locals, not just tourists

A new development plan for Tallinn's Old Town (Vanalinn) is expected to answer how the capital's historical center can remain relevant and attract new residents and visitors. In recent years, the area has focused on tourism rather than Tallinners, critics argue.

The plan currently being drawn up by the Tallinn City Planning Board is expected to be ready by the end of the year, or start of 2025.

One of the biggest concerns is that the Medieval old town has turned into a living museum, focused only on tourists. The city is also concerned about the declining number of permanent residents.

"There is a need for destinations in the Old Town that are relevant to the local population. In the meantime, the focus on tourism has been very dominant," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) told ERR.

The plan is expected to include several suggestions to attract Tallinners back to the heart of the city. Lippus said it could become "more diverse and rich."

"Tallinn itself owns quite a lot of real estate in the Old Town. At the moment, we are thinking about how to diversify these conditions; so that the tenders that we make for space in the city are more value-based, not just based on price," she said.

Madle Lippus Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

One thing Tallinn is not looking for is more active nightlife in the Old Town.

"In terms of public institutions, this does not necessarily mean that there should be a very active nightlife. There are a few places that are active, but there are no plans to bring in additional nightlife," said Lippus.

Instead, the city wants entrepreneurs, cultural institutions and the council to cooperate more closely.

Lippus thinks the upcoming Pikk tänav festival in mid-September is a good example.

"To develop a common platform and a common space between the city and local businesses. There is the Blackheads' House on that street, where the Tallinn Philharmonic is based, there is the Kanuti Guild Hall, there are a number of places to eat," the deputy mayor said.

Additionally, street space should be improved. "How to adapt the street space to be more community-oriented and to bring a stronger identity. Places with identity do not necessarily have to be located only in courtyards, but also in streets, and some areas have a very clear potential to do so," Lippus outlined.

Viru tänav. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Old Town must be an active center

In recent years, new centers have been created in the capital, especially in Põhja Tallinn, where people like to spend their free time. But the city wants the Old Town to continue to attract locals.

"In a way, it is only natural that urban activity centers change. But it is crucial for the development of a city that it has a very specific and active center and a city planning policy. This is clearly our focus, because if the city loses its center, then the identity of Tallinn could in many ways disintegrate. For Tallinn to still function as Tallinn, it is very important that the city center, in addition to these other centers that are emerging, which is very normal, remains active. There is no argument here, this is extremely important," said Lippus.

How to attract new outlined residents is still unknown,

"There are still no clear policies in this regard, how to bring more residents there, but it is certain that those who live there must have a modern urban and living environment. And we will deliver that," said Lippus.

A separate issue is apartments with short-term stays, such as those listed on AirB&B. The city has not yet decided if new rules will be introduced.

"We discussed how to approach it. But this is one place we still have to think about more precisely," said Lippus.

--

