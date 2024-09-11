Statistics: Estonia attracted 13 percent more foreign tourists this July

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, accommodation establishments in Estonia served 507,600 tourists in July 2024, which was 5 percent more than in the same month last year. The number of foreign tourists increased this July, but the number of domestic tourists was down.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that although the number of tourists was higher than in July last year, demand has not yet returned to the level it was prior to the various crises in recent years. As a result, the number of tourists was 3 percent lower this July than in July 2019.

"272,500 foreign and 235,100 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in July 2024. On year, there were 13 percent more foreign tourists and 2 percent fewer domestic tourists," said Laurmaa.

More than half of the foreign tourists who came to Estonia did so from two of its neighboring countries – 127,500 from Finland and 21,900 from Latvia. There were 18,200 tourists from Germany, 10,000 from Lithuania and 8,600 from Sweden in July 2024. Compared to July last year, the biggest increase in the number of tourists from a single country who stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments was Germany (37 percent).

A very high proportion of foreign tourists (85 percent) were in Estonia on vacation, while ten percent were on business trips. Of these, 69 percent stayed in Harju County, 12 percent in Pärnu County, six percent in Tartu County and four percent in Saaremaa.

Of domestic tourists, 79 percent said they were travelling for leisure and 11 percent for business. The highest number of domestic tourists stayed in Harju County (21 percent), followed by Pärnu County (18 percent), Ida-Viru County (10 percent) and Saaremaa (nine percent).

Tourists stayed in accommodation establishments for a total of 960,100 nights in July 2024. Domestic tourists stayed for a total of 430,200 nights and foreign tourists stayed 529,900 nights.

Visitors stayed in 1,238 different accommodation establishments in Estonia this July. Tourists used 24,500 rooms and 58,700 beds, with 61 percent of the total rooms available, occupied.

The average cost of one night in an accommodation establishment in Estonia this July was €49 per person. This was €2 more expensive than in July 2023 and 23 percent more expensive than in July 2019. In Pärnu County, one night cost an average of €58 per person, in Harju County and Saaremaa the average cost was €51. In Tartu County it was €48, in Lääne County €47 and in Ida-Viru County and Lääne-Viru County €40.

