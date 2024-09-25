Saaremaa draws up development plan to attract more residents

News
Saaremaa Opera Days at Kuressaare Castle.
Saaremaa Opera Days at Kuressaare Castle. Source: Valmar Voolaid
News

Saaremaa municipality is putting in place development plans to attract more permanent residents, particularly younger professionals, in the coming years.

Despite the seas of Saaremaa and the adjacent Muhu a hotspot for offshore wind farm development, the island's permanent population is projected to fall by up to 10 percent in the next 15 years; the municipality aims to address this issue.

Liis Lepik, deputy mayor of Saaremaa municipality, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We can primarily grow Saaremaa's population via migration."

"The goal is to bring in people who are already interested in living on Saaremaa but have not yet found a suitable job or living place. So we will create a database of people interested in moving here, and offer them personalized solutions," deputy mayor Lepik went on.

"Within the development plan's framework, we have focused on the municipality's core activities. And I believe that if we cover our basic functions well and provide excellent services in childcare, education, social services, and infrastructure, so we would have good roads and well-maintained buildings, then people will choose Saaremaa as their home," Lepik added.

In drafting its development plan, Saaremaa is drawing on the experiences of other Baltic islands such as Gotland (Sweden) and Bornholm (Denmark).

Speaking about Gotland, Villu Vatsfeld, head of Digisaar OÜ, which has been set up by the municipality to address internet infrastructure, said: "High-speed internet brought about a change."

"Since 2022 and after the Covid crisis, the population of Gotland has grown by 5 percent. Around 3,000 people have returned, and believe it or not, their average age is between 19 and 24 years old. Alongside this age group, the birth rate on the island has also risen. And how is that connected to high-speed internet? These people came purely for remote jobs," Vatsfeld went on.

Authorities on Saaremaa have done some preliminary work in this area, and there is already an initial estimate of what a similar project might cost on the island.

Vatsfeld said: "The total cost of this project for Muhu and Saaremaa is estimated at €59 million. I want to emphasize that this is the top-end estimate, and assuming the cable goes underground and to every household."

Alis Tammur, an adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said that the situation can certainly be influenced and that any action taken will immediately bear fruit.

"If more young people come, there will be more children, and the population will get younger," she said.

Saaremaa is to hire two specialists this year to develop the project, dubbed "Live With Us" and to be based on the Bornholm experience.

The hired specialists will be tasked with attracting professionals to the municipality and providing relocation assistance.

The current population forecast for Saaremaa by 2040 shows growth only in the Sõrve area, at the southernmost tip of Estonia's largest island.

Saaremaa municipality is also drafting a development plan through to 2035, which includes new options for offshore wind farms and for the construction of a 330kV power line.

Many registered Saaremaa residents do not live there year-round, while the island's economic activity is also seasonal in that it attracts large numbers of visitors from both inside Estonia and outside, particularly from Finland, during the summer time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:08

Estonia issues another €280 million bonds

14:55

Gallery: Military exercise Põhjakonn 2024 focuses on combat shooting

14:30

Vootele Päi: Estonia cannot remain vague on the Palestine issue forever

13:55

Narva Museum work 'severely disrupted' after councilor boycott

13:25

Estonian Railways' loans adding to government debt burden

12:51

Education ministry plans changes for school principals

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

12:22

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

12:12

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

11:39

Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:01

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

24.09

Bank of Estonia puts next year's inflation at 4%

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

09:32

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

24.09

Narva becomes autumn capital

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo