Ministry: 727 births registered in September 2024

Maternity ward birth chart at Põlva Hospital.
Maternity ward birth chart at Põlva Hospital. Source: Arvo Meeks/Lõuna-Eesti Postimees/Scanpix
A total of 727 births were registered in Estonia in September 2024 – a drop of more than 10 percent on year, the Ministry of Interior said.

This was a 14 percent fall on the 845 births reported in September last year.

The most popular first names in September were Hanna and Hugo, the ministry added.

The figures included 10 sets of twins.

By region, Tallinn saw 271 births plus a further 118 in Harju County outside of Tallinn.

There were 86 births in Tarty County, including the city of Tartu, Ida-Viru County reported 49 births in September; Pärnu County 44. The island of Hiiumaa posted the smallest number of births – three, in September this year. Neighboring Saaremaa registered seven births; Võru County, 15.

Marriages, divorces, deaths

A total of 482 marriages were registered in September 2024. 218 divorces were concluded in the same month.

Additionally, 1,211 deaths were registered, and 177 people received new names, including first, last, or both.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

