Births in Estonia down 16 percent on year to August 2024

Hospital births chart at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK).
Hospital births chart at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of the Interior reports that a total of 830 births were logged in Estonian civil registration offices in August, a fall of 16 percent on the 993 births registered in August 2023.

Of the 830 live births recorded this year, 409 were girls and 421 were boys, the ministry's population operations department, says.

Ten pairs of twins were registered: Three pairs of boys, six pairs of girls, and one mixed pair.

There were 278 births in Tallinn in August this year.

By county, Tartu County (including the City of Tartu) was next highest at 137 births in August 2024, while the fiture for the rest of Harju County outside of Tallinn was 116 births.

This was followed by Ida-Viru County (58 births in August), Pärnu County (50 births), Lääne-Viru County (38), Viljandi County (26) and Rapla County (23).

Saaremaa saw 18 births in August, Võru County 17 and Jõgeva and Põlva counties 14 apiece.

Fourteen births were reported in Järva and Valga counties in august, eight in Lääne County, and three on Hiiumaa, the ministry reported.

The most popular names for girls in August were Sofia (in 12 cases), Mia (nine), and Emma (seven).

For boys, the most common names were Aron, Damir, Leon, and Mark (six each), and Aaron, David, and Timur (five of each).

Marriages and divorces

A total of 1,000 marriages were registered in August, 88 at which were officiated by notaries and another 88 by clergy, the interior ministry says.

This was a rise of nearly 100 on the 902 marriages registered in August 2023.

A total 239 divorces were recorded in August, slightly more than August 2023's figure of 234.

Deaths

1,216 deaths were registered in August 2024, up from 1,182 in August 2023.

Name changes

229 people took a new name in August, up from 215 in August 2023.

In most cases (153) this involved getting a new second name, though 51 people changed their first names, 25 changed both.

Of the total 229 people who changed their names, 157 were women, the ministry reported.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of the Interior

