According to data provided by the Estonian Ministry of the Interior, 1,279 deaths were registered in the country this May, and only 784 births.

The number of deaths in Estonian this May, therefore exceeded the number of newborns by almost 500.

During the same month last year, the gap was smaller: in May 2024, 815 children were born and 1,256 people passed away.

The most frequent names given to newborns this May were Mia and Sofia for girls, Lucas and Johannes for boys.

There were also 667 marriages in May and 224 divorces.

---

