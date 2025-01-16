X!

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

Revelers welcoming 2025 in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak.
Revelers welcoming 2025 in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's population fell to 1,369,285 as of January 1, 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported, representing drop of 5,402 on year.

In 2024, there were 9,646 births and 15,596 deaths, according to Statistics Estonia's preliminary data.

Based on registered migration data, in 2024, 13,826 people arrived in the country, while 13,278 left.

As was the case in 2023, the number of births and immigrants both decreased. Terje Trasberg, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Trasberg said: "Last year, almost 6,000 more people passed away than were born."

"Immigration exceeded emigration by 550 people," she added.

Arrivals outnumbered departures by 548 to be precise, with 13,826 immigrants and 13,278 emigrants last year.

"While in the last two years, positive net migration compensated for the exceptionally low number of births, in 2024 the population as a whole also declined by more than 5,000 people," Trasberg went on.

The fall in the birthrate accelerated further in 2024 as compared with 2023.

"9,646 babies were born in 2024, which is over 1,000 fewer than in 2023. This is the third consecutive year of record-low births since 1919, when the statistics began to be published consistently," Trasberg noted.

The expert attributed the low birth rate to the rising cost of living and the current geopolitical situation, which have led families to p

Estonia's demographics over the past decade. Source: Statistics Estonia

ostpone having children.

Preliminary data has also shown that the birth rate continued to fall in both Latvia and Lithuania last year, though a fall in Finland has halted.

As for deaths, these were down, by 400, in 2024. "The number of deaths has fully returned to pre-pandemic (2010–2019) levels and life expectancy is rising," Trasberg stated.

This decline in deaths may not continue, however, due to an aging population, with the figures expected to rise over the next decade.

More than 6,200 of the immigrants into Estonia last year were Ukrainian citizens, accounting for 45 percent of all arrivals, while 5,300 departures, or 40 percent of the total, were also Ukrainian; the net migration of Estonian citizens was positive, at 500, with 4,700 leaving and 5,200 arriving back in their home country.

Migration data is likely to be revised as it relies on the population register, with further data on unregistered migration expected in April; the revised population figure is due to be published on April 23.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

