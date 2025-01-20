X!

Statistics: Industrial producer prices rose 1.1 percent on year to December

News
News

Higher wood product prices drove Estonia's producer price index up 1.1 percent on year to December 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reported, with significant increases in manufacturing and food production, while export and import prices also saw notable changes.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with December 2023, the producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, repair of machinery and equipment, and manufacture of food products.

She said: "Falling prices in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and electrical equipment had the opposite effect on the index."

"Producer prices increased by 1.9 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.6 percent in the manufacture of food products," Šokman went on.

The producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia both for the domestic market and for export, rose by 0.4 percent in December 2024 compared with November, and by 1.1 percent compared with December 2023 as noted.

Compared with November 2024, the index in December was primarily affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of food products.

The index was also influenced by falling prices in the manufacture of textiles, industrial machinery and equipment, and fabricated metal products.

Producer price index of exports and imports. Source: Statistics Estonia

Export price index

 In December, the export price index rose by 1.4 percent compared with the preceding month.

Compared with December 2023, the export price index rose by 2.5 percent.

The largest price rises were posted for electricity, food products, and agricultural products.

 Meanwhile prices fell the most for textiles, pharmaceutical products, and chemicals and chemical products.

Import price index

The import price index was up by 0.5 percent in December compared with November.

Compared with December 2023, the import price index rose by 1.3 percent.
Prices rose the most with respect to petroleum, food and agricultural products.

The largest falls were post in the prices of paper and paper products as well as metals and fabricated metal products.

Statistics Estonia conducted the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:25

Experts: Air ambulance helicopter would be a 'luxury' for Estonia

10:12

Training of clinical psychologists on an unsure footing in Estonia

09:59

Statistics: Industrial producer prices rose 1.1 percent on year to December

08:57

Ukrainian armed forces chief: We have been in worse situations

08:13

Health Board may probe doctors after 'misinformation' social media post

07:31

Monday to stay dry, but snow and sleet to hit Estonia on Tuesday

19.01

Monday brings 2025 electricity price record

19.01

Ida-Viru County unemployment may start to fall this year

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe should consider banning TikTok

19.01

Aimar Ventsel: Regime-critical thinking dead in Russian universities

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe should consider banning TikTok

19.01

Monday brings 2025 electricity price record

17.01

EDF colonel: North Korean artillery has reached the front line

17.01

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

19.01

Estonians send another sauna to Ukraine

19.01

Tartu's Genilistide Klubi looking for ways to address noise complaints

18.01

Vastlakuklid already selling like hot cakes in Estonian bakeries

19.01

Flu cases up 39 percent in Estonia since start of January

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo