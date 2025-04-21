X!

Statistics: March industrial producer price index up 2.8 percent on year

News
Prepared food on an assembly line. Photo is illustrative.
Prepared food on an assembly line. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Statistics Estonia said Monday that the producer price index of industrial output (IPPI) fell by 3.5 percent in March compared with February, but was up 2.8 percent on year.

The IPPI reflects changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for both the domestic market and export, according to a press release.

Eveli Šokman, producer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with March 2024, the IPPI was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity production, and in the manufacture of food products.

"Falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper and paper products, and furniture had the opposite effect on the index," she noted. "Producer prices increased by 1.9 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.7 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Compared with February, the IPPI in March was primarily affected by falling prices in electricity and heat energy production.

The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and building materials, as well as in mining and quarrying.

Last month, the export price index in Estonia was down by 2.4 percent compared with February. The biggest price decreases were recorded for electricity, mining and quarrying, and petroleum products, while the greatest increases were registered in the prices of chemicals and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products.

On year, the export price index was up by 5.1 percent.

This March, the import price index declined by 2.9 percent compared with February. Prices fell the most for electricity, petroleum products, and mining and quarrying, while the largest increases were seen in the prices of footwear and leather products, electrical equipment, and furniture.

On year, meanwhile, the import price index was up by 3.7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Harri Tiido: Baltic Sea region as a model of the future of Europe

15:33

Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

15:25

Employers unhappy with vague Planning Act changes

14:56

Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

14:22

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

14:19

Bishop: Pope Francis tried with all his heart to reach every person

13:50

Number of public sector workers up by 600 since 2023

13:26

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

13:16

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

12:32

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

20.04

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo