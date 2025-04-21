Statistics: March industrial producer price index up 2.8 percent on year

Statistics Estonia said Monday that the producer price index of industrial output (IPPI) fell by 3.5 percent in March compared with February, but was up 2.8 percent on year.

The IPPI reflects changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for both the domestic market and export, according to a press release.

Eveli Šokman, producer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with March 2024, the IPPI was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity production, and in the manufacture of food products.

"Falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper and paper products, and furniture had the opposite effect on the index," she noted. "Producer prices increased by 1.9 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.7 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Compared with February, the IPPI in March was primarily affected by falling prices in electricity and heat energy production.

The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and building materials, as well as in mining and quarrying.

Last month, the export price index in Estonia was down by 2.4 percent compared with February. The biggest price decreases were recorded for electricity, mining and quarrying, and petroleum products, while the greatest increases were registered in the prices of chemicals and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products.

On year, the export price index was up by 5.1 percent.

This March, the import price index declined by 2.9 percent compared with February. Prices fell the most for electricity, petroleum products, and mining and quarrying, while the largest increases were seen in the prices of footwear and leather products, electrical equipment, and furniture.

On year, meanwhile, the import price index was up by 3.7 percent.

