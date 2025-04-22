X!

Construction price rise in Q1 2025 curbed by lower cost of materials

News
Real estate development in Pirita.
Real estate development in Pirita. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The construction price index in Estonia rose by 0.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) and the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), and by 1.2 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Commenting on the results, Ülo Paulus, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the index was mainly influenced by a 2.9 percent rise in employees' wages, which accounted for 54 percent of the annual change.

He said: "Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, labor force was 0.6 percent more expensive and the cost of using building machines rose by 0.3 percent, while the prices of building materials were down by 0.2 percent."
The repair and reconstruction work price index fell by 0.5 percent between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, but rose by 0.5 percent on year.

Construction price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The construction price index reflects changes in construction costs for labor, building machines, and materials.

It covers four types of buildings: Detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings, and office buildings.

The repair and reconstruction index covers office buildings only.

Statistics Estonia collected the data for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22.04

Health Board probing Järvamaa Hospital chief doctor misconduct claims

22.04

Construction price rise in Q1 2025 curbed by lower cost of materials

22.04

Tallink to pay dividends in two parts

22.04

Joint database system worrying Estonia's scientific libraries

22.04

Mart Seim takes European silver, first major medal in nearly 10 years

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

22.04

Effectiveness of bariatric surgery can be gleamed from genes

22.04

Erkki Keldo: Tariffs tornado could deliver growth boost to Estonian companies

22.04

Basketball coach suspended for six matches over physical altercation

22.04

Tallinn to fine contractor for closing Pirita tee during rush hour

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

21.04

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

22.04

Bankruptcy claims against Nordica rise sharply to €85 million

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo