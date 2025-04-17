Egg output in Estonia up by 6 percent in 2024

Egg production in Estonia rose by 6 percent on year to 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

A total 189.5 million eggs were produced in Estonia last year, while one in two eggs consumed in Estonia last year was locally produced.

Commenting on the results, Ege Kirs, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that egg production has started to rise again in recent years.

Kirs said: "Last year, the poultry laid a total of 11,800 tonnes of eggs. The bulk of egg production comes from a few large farms, which are also the main contributors to production growth and decline."

Egg production and consumption. Source: Statistics Estonia

In 2024, Estonia had 2.4 million poultry, of which 97 percent were hens and Cockerells, and 78,200 were other poultry; average annual egg production was 138 eggs per person, while total consumption, including imports, reached 16.2 kg or 259 eggs per person.

In 2024, Estonia consumed 356.1 million eggs (22,200 tonnes), up 9 percent from the year before. Imports totaled 12,700 tonnes — 71 percent of which were whole eggs — while exports reached 2,300 tonnes.

Estonia's egg self-sufficiency in 2024 was 53 percent, meaning about half of the eggs consumed were produced locally.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia.

