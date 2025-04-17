Crafter: Make beautiful Easter eggs at home with simple supplies

This Thursday morning on ETV's "Terevisioon," crafter Jaanika Aasrand shared creative and easy tips for decorating Easter eggs at home using simple supplies — just in time for the holiday weekend.

If you don't have suitable egg stands or egg cups at home, you can make your own from cardboard or even sturdier magazine covers.

"You just cut a strip, roll it up, glue the ends, and it's done!" Aasrand shared.

Traditionally, Easter eggs in Estonia are dyed using onion skins, but that doesn't mean you can't decorate them in other ways. Aasrand demonstrated how to decorate eggs with dots of paint.

"This is a more time-consuming process," she acknowledged. "I use acrylic paints, which I've thinned a bit with water, otherwise they're too thick. Kids have these paints from school too."

Aasrand warned that eggs decorated with acrylic paint are for decorative purposes only.

"Only eggs that have been painted with food-safe colors are safe to eat," she added.

To dot the paint on the shells, apply the paint with the end of a small, round-tipped stick, such as a cotton swab.

"If you want all the dots to be the same size, just add a bit more paint each time," Aasrand described. "With proper spacing, you can get some really cool dots!"

You can also decorate eggs with markers or felt-tip pens — and for a touch of glam, add glitter and rhinestones.

"For those who collect eggshells at home, they're also nice to simply glue to a base, and that can be used as a decorative egg holder," the crafter said.

With some added touches like wildflowers or feathers in and among the shells, it can also be used as a festive centerpiece.

Aasrand acknowledged that each year, her decorated eggs end up going untouched.

"They're so beautiful that I can't bring myself to eat them!" she admitted. "But when the smell starts to come through, that's when it's time to dispose of them."

Crafter Jaanika Aasrand demonstrating various ways to decorate Easter eggs on ETV's "Terevisioon." April 2025. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!