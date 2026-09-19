Agricultural Museum renamed MUHK, opens new permanent exhibition

Starting Friday, the Estonian Agricultural Museum in Ülenurme, Tartu County, will operate under a new name: Maaelu uudishimukeskus (Rural Curiosity Center), or MUHK. The new name reflects the museum's expanding scope.

Alongside the history of Estonian rural life and agriculture, the museum will now place greater emphasis on the present and the future, exploring connections between the past, today's questions, and tomorrow's possibilities.

For decades, the Agricultural Museum has collected, preserved, and showcased Estonia's rural and agricultural heritage. That mission will not disappear with the old name. MUHK will retain its history, collections, artifacts, machinery, stories, and skills — but the way rural life is presented will change.

According to Kadri Valner, head of the SA Eesti Maaelumuuseumid (Estonian Rural Life Museums Foundation), the museum has long moved beyond focusing solely on the past.

MUHK headquarters. Source: Anna Mishina/Raadio 4

"The museum doesn't just talk about history — it also looks to the future. Our new exhibition covers everyday rural topics, food security, and even the future of our dinner table. As the Rural Curiosity Center, we will bring contemporary and forward‑looking perspectives alongside the museum's traditional historical approach," Valner said.

The name change is one of the most visible milestones in a broader transformation, and the new approach will gradually shape all of the center's activities.

On Friday, MUHK will open a new permanent exhibition of more than 600 square meters titled "Why Do I Need Soil?! From Seed to Harvest, From Harrow to Robot." The exhibition also blends history, the present, and the future, moving from the world of soil through agriculture and food production to satellites, robots, artificial intelligence, and the future of food.

The name and structure of the Estonian Rural Life Museums Foundation will not change. The foundation will continue to operate three sites: MUHK (Rural Curiosity Center) in Ülenurme, the C. R. Jakobson Farm Museum in Kurgja, and the Tori Horse Breeding Farm in Tori.

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