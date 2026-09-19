X!

Agricultural Museum renamed MUHK, opens new permanent exhibition

News
MUHK headquarters.
MUHK headquarters. Source: MUHK
News

Starting Friday, the Estonian Agricultural Museum in Ülenurme, Tartu County, will operate under a new name: Maaelu uudishimukeskus (Rural Curiosity Center), or MUHK. The new name reflects the museum's expanding scope.

Alongside the history of Estonian rural life and agriculture, the museum will now place greater emphasis on the present and the future, exploring connections between the past, today's questions, and tomorrow's possibilities.

For decades, the Agricultural Museum has collected, preserved, and showcased Estonia's rural and agricultural heritage. That mission will not disappear with the old name. MUHK will retain its history, collections, artifacts, machinery, stories, and skills — but the way rural life is presented will change.

According to Kadri Valner, head of the SA Eesti Maaelumuuseumid (Estonian Rural Life Museums Foundation), the museum has long moved beyond focusing solely on the past.

MUHK headquarters. Source: Anna Mishina/Raadio 4

"The museum doesn't just talk about history — it also looks to the future. Our new exhibition covers everyday rural topics, food security, and even the future of our dinner table. As the Rural Curiosity Center, we will bring contemporary and forward‑looking perspectives alongside the museum's traditional historical approach," Valner said.

The name change is one of the most visible milestones in a broader transformation, and the new approach will gradually shape all of the center's activities.

On Friday, MUHK will open a new permanent exhibition of more than 600 square meters titled "Why Do I Need Soil?! From Seed to Harvest, From Harrow to Robot." The exhibition also blends history, the present, and the future, moving from the world of soil through agriculture and food production to satellites, robots, artificial intelligence, and the future of food.

The name and structure of the Estonian Rural Life Museums Foundation will not change. The foundation will continue to operate three sites: MUHK (Rural Curiosity Center) in Ülenurme, the C. R. Jakobson Farm Museum in Kurgja, and the Tori Horse Breeding Farm in Tori.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:00

Agricultural Museum renamed MUHK, opens new permanent exhibition

12:15

Tartu Illustration Festival back for third year with European guests

11:35

Estonia and the U.S. seek rare‑earth agreement

10:57

AI professor: Today's chatbots will not end civilization

10:27

Rail Baltica deadline shift could help Estonia tap more EU funds

09:40

Day of Countryside Living organizer says rural life best suits active people

09:02

Parties step up work on candidate lists ahead of March Riigikogu elections

08:23

Justice chancellor challenges Estonia's new retirement age system

08:06

Experts: Russia's elections have no impact on Estonia

18.09

Transport Administration to install thermal cameras to count road users

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.09

PM: Estonia ready to immediately close border in case of Russian mobilization

18.09

Tallinn Zoo's binturongs attempted multiple escapes

17.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Kadriorg Park glows as 'Light Walks' festival is back

18.09

Prosecutors drop case against man who arranged break‑in to retrieve his cat

17.09

Estonia weighs pushing Rail Baltica completion to 2034

18.09

Estonia seeks more stores to join emergency preparedness network

18.09

EDF intel chief: Russian losses at over 10,000 soldiers for third consecutive week

18.09

Gallery: Tallinn opens city's first drone training classroom for kids

17.09

Viru Prison inmates learn to do traditional Estonian handicraft

18.09

Search expert: Wise to have a relative know your secret mushroom spot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo