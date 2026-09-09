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Experiment: Pärnu County soil so 'alive' it devours pair of underpants in 3 months

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After 12 weeks underground, all that remained of the undergarments was this elasticated waistband.
After 12 weeks underground, all that remained of the undergarments was this elasticated waistband. Source: ERR
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An unusual experiment at a horse farm near Pärnu revealed that underpants almost entirely degraded in the space of three months.

The purpose of the activity, at the Tori hobusekasvandus horse farm, was not to investigate the degenerative properties of underwear so much as to demonstrate that the soil is "alive."

The experiment's results will form part of an exhibition at the National Agricultural Museum in Tartu County.

On June 16, a pair of cotton underpants were buried to a shallow depth in the soil at the farm, around 30 kilometers from Pärnu. The Estonian Agricultural Museum (Eesti Põllumajandusmuuseum) aimed to assess soil activity.

The 'pants as they appeared on being buried in mid-June. Source: ERR

Twelve weeks later, the undergarments were dug up, revealing decomposition had been extensive – in fact, only the elasticated waistband remained intact, with the same being the case for another pair buried.

"They have decomposed unbelievably — there was almost nothing left of them. The control underpants had one very small piece left, while the actual underpants had only the waistband and a little bit of thread, that's all. We were not expecting that," said Kadri Valner, agricultural museum chief.

This was indication that the soil at the site was of good quality, with plenty of the microorganisms which speed up the decomposition process.

"Already while digging, it was clear that there were a great many earthworms and various microorganisms there," Valner said.

Kadri Valner holding what remained of the underpants. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR

A similar experiment was conducted at the Jakobson Museum in Kurgja, also in Pärnu County, and at Ülenurme, near Tartu. These will be compared for decomposition rates, and at least one pair will be put on public display.

"If there is anything left at the other locations, we will first dry out the underpants, clean them, and on September 18 we will open an exhibition where they should also be on display," Valner added.

The exhibition "Milleks mulle muld" ("What Do I Need Soil For?") will be on display at the Estonian Agricultural Museum in Ülenurme, just south of Tartu.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

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