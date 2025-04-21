Easter brings traditional egg-rolling game to Setomaa
Easter was marked in Setomaa, southeastern Estonia, with a traditional egg-rolling game, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.
While the custom, called Munaloomka, had been fading in Setomaa, thanks to dedicated organizers, it has regained popularity in recent years. Tracks – the game is played on a sandy slope – have been set up in several places across the region.
Historically, Munaloomka was a fun pastime following the long Lent fast, enjoyed by both young and old.
Setomaa is a historic region south of Peipsi järv, traditionally inhabited by the Seto people. It spans parts of Võru County and straddles the border with the Russian Federation.
--
Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte
Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'