X!

Easter brings traditional egg-rolling game to Setomaa

News
Munaloomka game in progress.
Munaloomka game in progress. Source: ERR
News

Easter was marked in Setomaa, southeastern Estonia, with a traditional egg-rolling game, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

While the custom, called Munaloomka, had been fading in Setomaa, thanks to dedicated organizers, it has regained popularity in recent years. Tracks – the game is played on a sandy slope – have been set up in several places across the region.

Locals in a Setomaa village line up to roll Easter eggs down a small hill built from sand known as a "munaloomka" (picture taken 2024). Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

Historically, Munaloomka was a fun pastime following the long Lent fast, enjoyed by both young and old.

Setomaa is a historic region south of Peipsi järv, traditionally inhabited by the Seto people. It spans parts of Võru County and straddles the border with the Russian Federation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Harri Tiido: Baltic Sea region as a model of the future of Europe

15:33

Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

15:25

Employers unhappy with vague Planning Act changes

14:56

Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

14:22

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

14:19

Bishop: Pope Francis tried with all his heart to reach every person

13:50

Number of public sector workers up by 600 since 2023

13:26

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

13:16

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

12:32

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

20.04

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo