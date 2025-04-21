Easter brings traditional egg-rolling game to Setomaa

While the custom, called Munaloomka, had been fading in Setomaa, thanks to dedicated organizers, it has regained popularity in recent years. Tracks – the game is played on a sandy slope – have been set up in several places across the region.

Locals in a Setomaa village line up to roll Easter eggs down a small hill built from sand known as a "munaloomka" (picture taken 2024). Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

Historically, Munaloomka was a fun pastime following the long Lent fast, enjoyed by both young and old.

Setomaa is a historic region south of Peipsi järv, traditionally inhabited by the Seto people. It spans parts of Võru County and straddles the border with the Russian Federation.

