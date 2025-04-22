X!

Estonia's southeastern border infrastructure work to make deadline for this year

Ongoing border infrastructure work in southeastern Estonia.
Construction of the control line on the southeastern Estonian border with the Russian Federation is on track to be completed as agreed by the end of this year, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The changed security situation means infrastructure work has also been needed in areas not originally planned. For example, the final section lies mostly in swampy areas and currently lacks financial coverage.

The southeastern frontier is divided into 11 segments. Of the total 135 kilometers — roughly the length of the green (i.e. land) border — 60 kilometers, or six sections, have been completed so far.

Construction is underway on the seventh and eighth segments, which fall under the Saatse Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) station's remit.

This area has distinctive features: The Piusa River flows through it, and there are many wetlands, requiring different construction solutions.

Merle Tikk, PPA eastern border construction project manager, said: "Where a natural barrier like the Piusa River already exists, we don't build standard patrol roads and fencing — instead, we have planned completely different surveillance solutions there."

From a monitoring perspective, the changes are already significant even before completion.

Renet Merdikes, head of Saatse border guard station, said: "This has definitely made our work much easier, as we can now respond faster to different spots along the border. Whereas it used to be very hard to access certain areas by vehicle and we had to respond on foot, we can now get to most of those places with a vehicle, and with construction progressing, the situation keeps on improving."

Estonia's eastern border separates the country, and the EU, from the Russian Federation, while its long southern land border with Latvia is an internal EU frontier. Source: Ministry of the Interior

The final, 11th section of the land border runs from behind Värska to Kulje Bay, which flows into Pihkva järv, the southernmost lake of the Peipsi järv system. The 14-kilometer border segment lies mostly in swampy areas.

Tikk said: "For this reason, it hasn't been among the top priority sections in the development order, since the natural obstacle in the form of the marshland has worked well. However, the current political situation has led us to see the need to complete this section as well."

That final segment will require an additional €5.5 million for infrastructure, plus €3.5 million for surveillance solutions.

The security picture has changed, and delays were also caused by the late start on this section.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said: "Nothing is being held back any more, by political will or financial decisions. The delays in that final segment were also due to the need to acquire land, which pushed the process back a bit. These amounts will definitely be included in the state budget negotiations so that all this work can be completed."

Most of Estonia's eastern border follows water courses, starting with the Narva River in the north and continuing down to the Peipsi järv system.

The overall southeastern border infrastructure work is scheduled to finish in 2027.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

