Saatse Boot bypass construction proving more difficult than expected

The construction of a new bypass to replace the state road, which goes through the "Saatse Boot" in southeastern Estonia is proving more difficult than expected. While it was initially hoped no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required, as the road will cross the Mustoja Landscape Reserve, an EIA is necessary, delaying the project's completion by a year.

The Värska-Ulitina road in southeastern Estonia crosses into Russian territory twice, for a total length of almost one kilometer. While it is possible to drive there, it is not possible to stop or get out and walk.

If Russia were to close the crossing overnight on its territory, the small village of Lutepää would be left stranded, as it lies between the two sections of road. To avoid such a situation occurring, the Estonian government has allocated €2.7 million for the construction of the bypass, with the Transport Administration beginning work on the designs at the start of this year.

"The bigger challenge is the landscape reserve itself. It's a Natura 2000 site, which imposes restrictions on us. Now, we are looking inside the landscape reserve to see where the road would eventually lead to," said Janar Taal, head of the Transport Administration's southern district.

The planned bypass is located in the Mustoja Landscape Reserve, where the Mustoja bog is also located. This is the largest and most relief-rich upland area in south-eastern Estonia, which in itself is a breathtaking landscape with its rounded sandy hills, small valleys and bogs, making the construction of a road a challenge regardless.

The fact that an EIA will also need to be carried out came as a surprise to the Environmental Board. It transpired that the data in their register was not accurate and did not match what was seen on the ground in the area.

"This is an area of extremely exciting relief and this relief provides habitats for a very wide variety of species. There are also some very different and interesting habitats – different forest habitats and wetter marshy habitats. For example, pulsatilla pratensis an exciting and beautiful flower, of which there are quite a lot here, as well as dianthus and northern running-pine," said Märt Holtsmann, a senior specialist in the Environmental Board's nature management department.

As a a result, two different potential routes for the road are currently under consideration, one of which would cross the bog.

"With the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process, we are considereing which solution makes more sense. Which one is most feasible in light of the different environmental constraints will be determined during the EIA process," said Taal.

The bypass will be paved and have an impact on up to 15 private landowners. The need to carry out an EIA will delay the completion of the bypass by a year.

