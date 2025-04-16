Private landowners in two camps over Baltic defense zone

Although the state hopes to establish as much of the Baltic defense zone as possible on government-owned land, it will also affect residents living near the border, with whom the government must once again enter into negotiations. Locals currently have little information and their willingness to cooperate varies.

Local residents have little information about the Baltic defense zone, as the last meeting between state representatives and the public took place a year ago.

According to Setomaa Municipal Mayor Raul Kudre, locals are uneasy because they've been told very little about the defense zone.

"We've been seeing more frequent patrols by foreign soldiers and surveys of various sites, which understandably makes people a bit more anxious. Things are happening, but people don't know how far along the process is — we need to start communicating again so that nothing comes as a surprise," Kudre said.

The state has already requested land from Setomaa residents twice — first 10 meters, then up to an additional 30 meters — to build out the Estonia-Russia border demarcation. At the time, the message was that people needed to make concessions for the good of the state.

Andrus Karing, a resident and landowner in Lutepää, went through that process and is now facing a new round of negotiations.

"We've already been through one bureaucratic gauntlet, so we're not going to be duped again. We'll reach an agreement, for sure, but not by giving away land for free," Karing said in a phone call.

In the village of Saabolda, in Saatse, lives Marko Õunap, a member of the Defense League whose family just welcomed their third child. He said he's ready to cooperate for national defense.

"I've heard a little about it, and as far as I'm concerned, if someone comes to me and wants to negotiate about storing something necessary on my land nearby, I'd give my consent. I'm not afraid of that," Õunap said.

According to the Center for Defense Investment (RKIK), they are currently working with the Estonian Defense Forces to map out land parcels that would fall within the Baltic defense zone. It's still too early to say how many private landowners will be affected, but by early summer, when negotiations begin, all options will be on the table.

Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of RKIK's infrastructure department, confirmed that every affected landowner will be individually consulted.

"During negotiations, we'll consider both purchase and usage options. Each landowner's needs and preferences will be reviewed individually, so all possible solutions are on the table," Kollo said.

--

