Estonian state looking at private land for defensive bunker development

This summer, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) will announce a tender for 600 concrete bunkers. It is not yet known which private landowners will need to be consulted regarding the installation of the bunkers on their property.

Last fall, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) tested three prototypes of concrete bunkers. The lightest prototype did not hold up, while the heavier ones cannot be installed by the EDF themselves.

According to Lt. Col. Ainar Afanasjev, commander of the Estonian Division's engineer unit, the goal is to complete as much preparatory work as possible during peacetime.

"That means all of this has to be done in peacetime and with civilian equipment. That's why we're trying to map out all the necessary locations and get as much done in peacetime as we can," Afanasjev said.

Sample strong points will appear in southern and northeastern Estonia this fall. For now, it's still unknown which private landowners will need to be consulted about placing bunkers on their property.

"In peacetime, this means a 50-square-meter area will be dug up for a while. A concrete bunker will be installed there. Afterwards, it will look like a mound," the lieutenant colonel explained.

The unit responsible for the bunkers will periodically inspect the structures to ensure everything is as it should be.

The Center for Defense Investments plans to launch the procurement for about 600 bunkers this summer. Estonia is also sharing its experience with the other Baltic states, Poland and Finland. This raises the question of whether Estonian companies could potentially produce bunkers for neighboring countries as well.

According to Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of RKIK's infrastructure department, the bunker procurement will be announced in the second quarter of the year.

"Joint procurements of this kind might be considered, but we are definitely moving ahead with our own plan to announce the large bunker tender in the second quarter of this year," Kollo said.

All three Baltic states plan to establish defense zones, but each country is building its own independently.

Estonia has already acquired concrete dragon's teeth and barbed wire worth €1.6 million for its defense zone. These will not be installed during peacetime.

