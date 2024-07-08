Defensive bunker prototype testing to start in autumn

News
Members of the EDF prepping artillery shells. The planned bunker prototypes will be tested via direct artillery fire (photo is illustrative).
Members of the EDF prepping artillery shells. The planned bunker prototypes will be tested via direct artillery fire (photo is illustrative). Source: Headquarters of the EDF/mil.ee
News

The state is to start installing defensive bunkers in border zones from next year, with the procurement estimated at €60 million.

Three options are to be tested out before a final design is chosen.

A total of 600 section bunkers are planned for installation nationwide. The concrete chambers will be placed underground in a cut and cover-type method.

Kimmo Liivak, board member at Warren Concrete, said the solutions on offer vary in cost, production time, and installation time.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Liivak said: "The weight, plus the type of reinforced concrete elements we use to produce these bunkers, are crucial factors."

"Simply put, if we were to manufacture the entire bunker in one piece, we would essentially be transporting air, given that they are hollowed out inside in order to accommodate equipment and personnel," Liivak continued.

"However, if we cast them in sections, we will be transporting a solid mass, making the transportation, handling, and storage more space-efficient, which also results in cost savings," Liivak added.

In addition to bunkers, other defensive obstacles under preparation will include anti-tank barriers, concrete dragon's teeth, razor wire, and anti-tank mines. These would only be put in place in the event of conflict.

Prototype bunkers' realization. Source: Warren Concrete/ERR

Taking the example of Israel, where concrete shelters installed on the streets for air raid alerts are typically cast in one piece, Liivak said that their task is to design a bunker that can withstand heavy umpact.

"Our goal is to design a solution which meets the requirements for people inside to survive," Liivak said.

The Estonian Defense Forces be testing the prototypes in December, firing 155-millimeter shells to do so.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) will select the most suitable option based on this.

The procurement process for bunker prototypes has concluded, while bunker locations will be determined by the end of the year.

Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of the infrastructure department at RKIK, said that negotiations with any private landowners affected will start by the new year, adding the ideal scenario would involve the bunkers being installed on state-owned land.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera.'

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:41

Rasmus Mägi second in Paris 400m hurdles

09:30

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

09:02

'Be the change you want to see': Interview with gallery owner Victoria Olt

08:36

Defensive bunker prototype testing to start in autumn

08:05

Eneli Jefimova takes gold at Vilnius junior championships

07:51

Georg Linnamäe sneaks past Robert Virves to take Rally Estonia victory

07:38

Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles

07:20

Monday's weather drier and sunnier, changeable conditions during the week

07:08

Southeast Estonia storms lead to thousands of customers going without electricity

07.07

Gallery: Tartu opens Car-Free Avenue with memorable concerts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.07

Lawyers: Estonia has no interest in ending severe basic rights infringement

06.07

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning

07.07

EKRE youth wing Blue Awakening quits party, looks to join ERK

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

07.07

President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

06.07

Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo