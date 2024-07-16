Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

The Ministry of Defense has announced a decision to almost halve the current contingent of 110 defense personnel taking part in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the United States military operational name for its international war on the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL).

The ministry's formal decision states: "Due to Iraq's desire to end Operation Inherent Resolve in its current form, along with the need to establish bilateral agreements between Estonia and Iraq, Estonia does not see the deployment of a large infantry contingent as sustainable."

"Consequently, the plan is for Estonia to deploy a significantly reduced contingent to OIR in 2025."

This would consist of an estimated 63 personnel, made up of a reduced infantry company, a national support element, plus staff officers and non-commissioned officers, the decision goes on.

The draft states that deploying a smaller infantry unit would allow Estonia to continue fulfilling most of its assigned tasks but in a reduced capacity, focusing more on personnel protection and on rapid response duties.

"At the same time the reduced contingent for 2025 will also ensure a smoother conclusion of Estonia's contribution, and will allow for a more flexible planning of the operation's conclusion, in cooperation with the U.S.," the decision's explanatory memorandum adds.

Speaking to Vikkerradio show "Uudis+" Monday, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the development: "Has a very practical explanation and rationale."

"We are currently at the stage where Iraq and the U.S. are negotiating the future of Inherent Resolve: Whether the mission will continue in its current form, if it continues at all, or whether there will be some changes," Pevkur went on.

"And relating to this up to now, for as long as this clarity is lacking, it is rational to remain at half capacity. If clarity is attained before a mandate is received at the Riigikogu, and we continue at full capacity, we will be prepared for that. However now and in the current circumstances, where we lack clarity, it is rational to continue with around 60 personnel," the minister added.

"As things stand this is the indication which has been given, but I must state that we cannot simply end our partnerships and alliances just like that, so that we draw a line under this day."

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"And consequently, yes, we have indicated to the Americans that until there is final clarity, we will implement a smooth transition, though we retain the mandate whereby if an agreement is reached with the Iraqi government for the U.S.-led mission Inherent Resolve to continue in its current capacity, we will be ready to contribute to the same degree. If it does not go on, we will withdraw," Pevkur outlined.

The U.S. initiated Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) OIR on October 17, 2014.

OIR's operational areas are Iraq and Syria.

The operation has aimed to disrupt ISIS' command structures, to destroy their hideouts, cut off their funding sources, and capture ISIS fighters.

The motivation for the operation in Iraq was ISIS' activities, including propagating an extremist ideology, successfully acquiring conventional weaponry, forming armed units, rapidly seizing territories, and committing war crimes.

This destabilized the entire region, leading to a significant refugee influx into Europe.

After the physical defeat of ISIS and the collapse of its caliphate, the operation shifted focus to stabilizing the security situation in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. combat units left Iraq by the end of 2021, and subsequent U.S.-Iraq defense cooperation under CJTF-OIR centered on training, advising, providing defense assistance, and intelligence-sharing.

The goal is to enable key partners, the Iraqi Armed Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces, to independently manage the fight against ISIS. The operation also continues efforts to capture key ISIS leaders.

Since 2021, the number of U.S. troops has remained at around 2,500, complemented by nearly 1,000 allied troops from 25 countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and Finland.

Estonia has been contributing to OIR since 2016.

In response to the desire to internationalize the operation, the U.S. requested in January 2023 that participating allies increase their military contributions.

Estonia went along with this request and opted to boost its contribution to up to 110 personnel.

The size of the Estonian contingent during the first rotation was 87 personnel, rising to 90 in the second rotation from October 2023, and to 110 personnel with the third rotation, which started in March this year.

Estonian troops in Iraq are stationed Erbil airbase in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Erbil is the capital of the Kurdistan region. The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) tasks within the OIR framework include providing personal protection and rapid response capabilities, plus ensuring base security.

In 2024, the contingent will consist of a reduced infantry company, a national support element, an information officer, the unit's commander and staff officers in operation headquarters.

Estonia operates exclusively on Iraqi territory under the CJTF-OIR framework.

The Ministry of Defense has submitted to the Riigikogu a draft decision which would extend Estonia's military mission in Iraq in its current capacity though as noted with reduced personnel numbers.

