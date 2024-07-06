Estonia has received tens of millions of dollars in US security assistance

In recent years, Estonia has received tens of millions of dollars-worth of security assistance from the United States, which has been used to strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities.

"Through the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), established in 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense, at the suggestion of the U.S. Congress, has supported the development of the Baltic states' independent defense capabilities and interoperability. That support has been increasing in recent years," Estonian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu told ERR.

A total of $228 million USD has been allocated to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this year. $225 million was allocated last year, $180 million in 2022 and $169 million in 2021.

The amount distributed via the BSI is different for each of the three Baltic countries every year, and is calculated according to capacity needs, Sarapuu said.

Asked how much Estonia has received, the foreign ministry spokesperson said that the exact amount distributed to each of the three Baltic states via the BSI cannot disclosed as per an agreement between the parties involved.

"Among the equipment acquired with U.S. security assistance are integrated air and missile defense capabilities support equipment, communications systems, night observation equipment, ammunition, including Javelin missiles and large-caliber artillery, radars and surveillance systems to support maritime situational awareness, as well as military medical equipment," Sarapuu said.

Sarapuu explained that the money provided through both the BSI and the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) grant program is intended to be used for the purchase of products, services or training for the U.S. defense industry. In 2022 for instance, Estonia used a record FMF allocation, mostly to purchase HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

"Given the current security situation, we are working steadily to ensure that U.S. security assistance to the Baltic states continues," said Sarapuu.

At the meeting, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), who hosted members of the U.S. Congress in Tallinn on Tuesday, highlighted that U.S. security assistance to the Baltic States is an important addition to Estonia's own defense spending.

"Estonia is taking its defense seriously, as demonstrated by the increase in defense spending to over 3.4 percent of GDP," Tsahkna said in a ministry press release.

"The U.S. security assistance is an important complement to this, which will allow several capacity development projects to be implemented at a faster pace and thus strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities in a timely manner."

US HIMARS launcher on exercise in Estonia. Source: EDF / Mil.ee

According to the ministry, the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), which supports the development of the Baltic states' independent defense capabilities and interoperability, and the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) grant program have been of key importance to the Baltic states.

According to Tsahkna, for every dollar the U.S. provides for Estonia's security, Estonia in turn contributes an additional six dollars, and all security assistance is channeled back into the U.S. economy through defense procurement.

